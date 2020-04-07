Kenoshan one of two killed in Mount Pleasant crash

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT PLEASANT — The two people who died in a Monday morning motorcycle crash in Mount Pleasant have been identified.

The victims have been identified as 42-year-old Kelly Lawler of Kenosha and 37-year-old Jeffrey Uick of Racine, Mount Pleasant Police confirmed Tuesday.

At approximately 8:30 a.m. Monday, Mount Pleasant Police and South Shore firefighters responded to the area of Highway 11 and International Drive for a report of a motorcycle crash.

Officers found the motorcycle adjacent to the highway with Uick and Lawler nearby. The two were determined to be deceased.

Preliminary investigation showed the motorcycle was traveling east on Durand Avenue through the construction zone when it left the highway and struck a utility pole on the north side of the road.

There were no additional updates to the investigation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0