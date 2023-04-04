The 2023 NEA Big Read’s official kickoff is Tuesday at the Southwest Library’s atrium, 7979 38th Ave.

The documentary “Traces of the Trade” will be screened, followed by a question-and-answer session with one of the people featured in the film.

Admission is free.

This year’s Big Read novel, “Homegoing” by Yaa Gyasi, tells the story of two Ghanaian half-sisters, one who marries a white Englishman, while the other is sold into slavery.

The story is set in the 18th century. For a time, unbeknownst to each other, the sisters both reside in the same “slave castle,” only one lives a life of luxury in Ghana, while her sibling is held captive and later transported to America.

Tonight’s free event starts at 6 p.m., with people invited to “find your seat and enjoy some light refreshments.” The film screening and Q&A are 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

2008 documentary

First-time filmmaker Katrina Browne’s “Traces of the Trade” — an official selection of the 2008 Sundance Film Festival — came about when she made the troubling discovery that her New England ancestors were the largest slave-trading family in U.S. history.

She and nine fellow descendants (her cousins) set off to retrace the “Triangle Trade,” from their hometown in Rhode Island to slave forts in Ghana to sugar plantation ruins in Cuba.

According to the filmmakers, “Step by step, they uncover the vast extent of Northern complicity in slavery while also stumbling through the minefield of contemporary race relations.”

Tom DeWolf — one of those cousins who made the journey in the dark past of the slave trade, which enriched their white New England family — will be at the library this evening to talk with visitors after the film screening.

He will “share his experience and join us in a question-and-answer session on race, reconciliation, and healing,” library officials said. “The film and the conversation explore the legacy of slavery that continues to impact the country negatively.”

The documentary won the Henry Hampton Award for Excellence in Film and was nominated for an Emmy Award for historical research.

It was chosen from 953 submissions to be shown at the 2008 Sundance Film Festival.

Big Read programs

The other highlight of this year’s Big Read is a virtual conversation with the “Homegoing” author from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on May 8.

Participants will have the opportunity to have their questions answered by the author while learning more about the pathway to this monumental work of literature. Registration is required for the virtual event at https://mykpl.us/yaa.

Other Big Read programs include:

“Daring Debuts: a Series of First Films,” 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave. Like Yaa Gyasi’s debut novel “Homegoing,” these films are successful firsts. Join us to watch where some of the film industry’s most successful directors got their start. April 5: “12 Angry Men,” directed by Sidney Lumet (Rated PG). April 26: “Brick,” directed by Rian Johnson (Rated R). May 3: “Get Out,” directed by Jordan Peele (Rated R).

“Homegoing” book discussion, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Monday, April 10, at the Uptown Library, 2419 63rd St.

“The History of Redlining, Real Estate and Race,” 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 10, at the Southwest Library. Over the last decade, “redlining” has become a widely known term describing racial discrimination in the United States. But what is redlining? In this talk, Paige Glotzer examines its history and legacy.

“Homegoing” book discussion, 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at Anna’s by the Lake, 5159 Sixth Ave.

“Homegoing” book discussion, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, at the Southwest Library.

“Caroline Quarlls: My Independence Day,” 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, at the Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave. During this powerful first-person performance, the audience meets Caroline Quarlls, 38 years after she liberated herself from slavery by traveling from St. Louis to Canada via the Underground Railroad. The play begins with Caroline receiving a letter from Lyman Goodnow, one of the people who helped her make the journey in 1842. During the play, she recounts the harrowing experiences she and Lyman encountered as they traveled from Waukesha to Sandwich, Ontario. The script is based on Caroline’s letters, which are part of the Civil War Museum’s permanent collection.

“Homegoing” book discussion with the Kenosha Literacy Council, 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, at the Uptown Library.

“Homegoing” book discussion, 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, April 20 at the Salem Library, 24615 89th St.

“Homegoing” book discussion, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. 5 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 21, at the Northside Library.

“Where I’m From, a Poetry Workshop,” 1:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Southwest Library. Suitable for students and adults, “Where I’m From” is an interactive poetry workshop focusing on building poems that tell the story of where we’re from. What elements of home do we carry with us no matter where we go? How does place define us? What does home mean to us? After the workshop, participants will have the opportunity to share their poems. The Hub Digital Media Center, located at the library and operated by Kenosha Community Media, will video-record participants reading their poems. The video will later be posted on the Kenosha Writers Guild’s website and YouTube page.

“Homegoing” book discussion, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, at Blue House Books, 5915 Sixth Ave. A.

“Homegoing” book discussion, 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at the Southwest Library.

“Homegoing” book discussion, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at the Uptown Library.

For a full list of Big Read programs throughout the community, go to mykpl.info/neabigread.

About the book

The “Homegoing” novel starts in the Atlantic Slave Trade in the 1700s and ends in the mid-2000s.

“It is important to note that this novel fully depicts individual characters’ experiences,” library officials said. “We know as a society that enslaved people experienced unquestionable brutality, and those atrocities continued throughout our nation’s history.”

The author “depicts sexual assault, physical violence and emotional torment throughout the novel through the lens of different characters. This content, while historically accurate, may be challenging for some readers.”

The National Endowment for the Arts Big Read is a program of the National Endowment for the Arts, in partnership with Arts Midwest.