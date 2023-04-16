When Jeannie Seefeldt started her job last fall as the Anderson Arts Center administrator, she was looking forward to “being surrounded by beauty.”
Mission accomplished.
The walls of the historic lakefront mansion that houses the venue are filled with pieces in the latest exhibits, featuring:
Racine Art Guild Annual Spring Juried Show
Solo Show Winners from the Winter Juried Show: Samuel Leopold’s “Vertical Vistas” oil paintings, Fred Stein’s “Painted Photographs,” Kathy Tommet Brand’s “Lines and Shapes” digital photography works, Ann Baer’s mixed media show called “This, That and Then Some,” and Brad Holman’s oil paintings.
Upper Galleries: Area Artists Group and Kemper Lakefront Studios
Glen Larson, who curated the exhibits, said the Racine Art Guild’s show “is open to all media — from sculpture to photography to watercolor and oil paintings.”
More than 70 pieces were submitted, from which juror Ryan Miller — an associate professor of art and director for the H.F. Johnson Art Gallery at Carthage College — selected 55 for the exhibit. Miller also chose the award winners, who will be announced during the show’s opening reception on Sunday.
Once the pieces are selected, Larson goes about shaping the exhibit.
“I look for pieces that work well together,” he said while walking through the shows Thursday afternoon. “I also consider concepts when grouping pieces.”
As an example, he grouped together artwork with tulips. Other times, he looks for “textures and organic pieces that work well together. Coloring is important, too,” he added, “and sometimes the frames themselves look good next to each other.”
Overall, Larson — who’s been at Anderson for two years after a three-decade career at UW-Parkside — “wants people to be drawn into the room as a whole. I look for a good balance.”
He keeps tweaking his work for a bit after it’s hung “but there’s a point where I say ‘enough.’”
His biggest challenge? “Finding enough wall space,” he said with a laugh.
Five solo shows
The five solo exhibits in the second-floor galleries at Anderson (which can be viewed on a screen on the first floor for visitors who are unable to walk upstairs), feature artists with a wide range of interests and methods.
Holman’s oil paintings include a huge portrait of Maya Nakanishi, a Paralympic athlete from Japan.
“That’s one of my favorite pieces,” Larson said. “I like how it shows you can be sensual with a prosthesis.”
Next door, Baer’s mixed media show features recycled matericals, including pull tabs, plastic bags and paper collage works.
Leopold’s oil paintings “are all about different perspectives,” Larson said. “He studied architecture, and his work is a different way of looking at cities.”
Stein’s painted photographs and Brand’s digital photos are the other solo shows, which are upstairs, along with exhibits featuring the Area Artists Group and artists from Kemper’s Lakefront Studios.
“We’re thrilled to have all this beautiful artwork here,” Seefeldt said. “It’s really getting beautiful here at the lakefront, and we’re getting ready to head into our busy season, with free concerts and other events.”