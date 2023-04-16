If you go

What: Opening reception for new exhibits

Where: Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave.

When: The reception is 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 16. The public is welcome, and refreshments will be served.

Exhibits: Artworks on display include the Racine Art Guild Annual Juried Show; Solo Show Winners (Samuel Leopold, Fred Stein, Kathy Tommet Brand, Ann Baer and Brad Holman) from the Winter Juried Show; and exhibits featuring the Area Artists Group and resident artists from Kemper's Lakefront Studios.

Also on display: Royal Doulton Character Jug Collection from Eleanor and Anthony Lukosaitis, in the 3D Gallery

Admission: Free

Gallery hours: 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday

More information: kempercenter.com