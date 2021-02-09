 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kenosha's annual African American Read-in to celebrate Black authors with local readers
View Comments
alert top story
BLACK HISTORY MONTH

Kenosha's annual African American Read-in to celebrate Black authors with local readers

{{featured_button_text}}

For the first time, Kenosha will play host to a virtual version of the African American Read-in, an annual event held locally for the last 22 years.

In 1990, the event, established by the Black Caucus of National Teachers of English, took hold as literacy became a significant part of Black History Month. The read-in has now reached more than 6 million participants globally.

“Like everything else, we had to adapt to the pandemic situation and we are doing it virtually, but it will be a virtual live event on Facebook,” said Adelene Greene, a member of Kenosha’s Coalition for Dismantling Racism, which sponsors the event.

Read-in live stream

This year’s Kenosha event will be streamed via Facebook Live at 1 p.m. Saturday, and will feature excerpts of African American authors and presented by local readers. Details, including a program and the link to the Facebook Live stream is at https://www.mykpl.info/aari2021.

The annual event is in partnership with the Kenosha Public Library, Kenosha Literacy Council, Kenosha Public Museum and the local chapter of the American Association of University Women. It is one of several events in the Kenosha and Racine areas to commemorate Black History Month.

While it was once thematic, about two years ago organizers decided the annual read-in’s focus should be on celebrating Black history through Black literature.

“That’s our common theme that we’ve used for the last three years,” Greene said.

Some of the readings will include original material from local students along with the works of well-known Black writers, such as Langston Hughes.

Remembering Lewis

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

This year, the read-in is acknowledging the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis, D-Georgia, a civil rights icon and an original Freedom Rider, who served his congressional district for 35 years. Lewis, who was one of the lead organizers of the 1963 March on Washington and the 1965 “Bloody Sunday” march from Montgomery to Selma in Alabama, died June 17.

“He was an author, as well as, an activist,” Greene said. “He was a civil rights icon and if we’re celebrating Black history, he certainly made an impression and an impact on the Civil Rights Movement.”

Among Lewis’ best known works come from the “March” trilogy and “Walking in the Wind: A Memoir of the Movement.”

Nearly two dozen readers

This year’s read-in features readers of many backgrounds including state and local elected officials, K-12 and college students, clergy and other community members.

Among them will be: Gregory Bennett Jr., who recently received a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarian of the Year award at Gateway Technical College’s annual celebration held virtually last month; Julia Burney Witherspoon, founder and executive director of the National Cops ’n Kids Reading Center and retired Racine Police officer; and Genesis Goodman, a Bradford High School student and winner of Kenosha Community Foundation Women’s Fund and the Susan B. Anthony Award Committee essay contest commemorating the 100-year anniversary of the 19th Amendment.

Although it has traditionally featured cultural arts and entertainment, because it is being held virtually this year, organizers decided to have meditations at the beginning and end of the program. The meditations are meant to ease people into the readings and provide a soothing conclusion to the day.

“It’s been a rough year in terms of civil rights, as well as the pandemic. There’s been a lot on people’s minds,” Greene said.

Leading up to the event itself, the Kenosha Public Library has already begun promoting authors, beginning with Lewis and will continue daily with other featured Black authors and works.

Each day for Black History Month, the coalition will also feature video “snippets” of Black historical figures, Greene said. The first video highlights Carter G. Woodson, the founder of Black History Month, with Greene as the featured presenter https://www.facebook.com/443662316548029/videos/2945688945661170

Presentations will be made by Kenosha-area community members.

“We’ve got 28 different people who will be highlighted each day,” she said.

+3 
Gregory Bennett Jr .

Bennett

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Other Black History Month events

Kenosha Public Library programs: In addition to the African American Read-In, the Kenosha Public Libraries are hosting several virtual story times and book clubs for kids, teens and adults, in commemoration of Black History Month. See more information at https://www.mykpl.info/blackhistorymonth.

Kenosha Civil War Museum events: The Civil War Museum will host two virtual programs. The first — a talk on Black women in the Central Plains by Doretha Williams of the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of African American History — will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11. Registration is required at https://84428.blackbaudhosting.com/84428/Kansas-Grows-the-Best-Wheat--the-Best-Race-Women-Black-Women-in-the-Central-Plains-1890-1920. The second program is a Facebook Live discussion of the Reconstruction Era (1861-1900) led by Victoria Smalls of the National Parks Service, to be held at noon Friday, Feb. 12. More details on these events are at https://museums.kenosha.org/civilwar/events/events/

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside is holding several events in celebration of Black History Month, including a 5 p.m. Feb. 11 panel discussion, “Racism in Kenosha: Perspectives from Black Leaders,” and a Black Student Union social media campaign on what it meant to be Black before slavery. For more information on these and other UWP events, visit https://uwp.edu/bhm

Carthage College has planned a monthlong celebration of achievements by Black Americans, and a time for recognizing their central role in the history of the United States. These programs include a tribute to Contemporary African American quilt artists, a look back at Tulsa’s famed Black Wall Street district, and a discussion on Black superheroes and their impact on Black culture. See more on all of these events at https://www.carthage.edu/equity-inclusion/events/black-history-month/.

Racine’s Mary Finley and Marcie Eanes Memorial Black History Month Read-In: To be held virtually from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, on Facebook Live. See more details at https://www.facebook.com/events/437731747368836

We Rise: A Celebration of Black History Month: The Milwaukee Repertory Theater is hosting a series of virtual events each Monday throughout the month, honoring the tremendous contributions that Black artists and administrators have made to the Milwaukee Rep and the Milwaukee community. These events will take place at 7 p.m. Monday nights on Facebook Live and YouTube Live. More details are at http://bit.ly/WeRiseMKE

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Attorneys say they were advised by law enforcement not to share where Rittenhouse would be living with court
Crime & Courts

Attorneys say they were advised by law enforcement not to share where Rittenhouse would be living with court

Keeping tabs on Rittenhouse while his case proceeds through the system is paramount, prosecutors say. "In a criminal case as serious as this one, it is critically important that the court be able to monitor the defendant's whereabouts at all times," a motion filed Wednesday after Rittenhouse was found to not be staying at his listed address. "After all, it is extremely unusual for a defendant facing a charge of first-degree intentional homicide in Kenosha County to post cash bond and be released from custody pending trial.

Attorneys say they were advised by law enforcement not to share where Rittenhouse would be living with court
Crime & Courts

Attorneys say they were advised by law enforcement not to share where Rittenhouse would be living with court

Keeping tabs on Rittenhouse while his case proceeds through the system is paramount, prosecutors say. "In a criminal case as serious as this one, it is critically important that the court be able to monitor the defendant's whereabouts at all times," a motion filed Wednesday after Rittenhouse was found to not be staying at his listed address. "After all, it is extremely unusual for a defendant facing a charge of first-degree intentional homicide in Kenosha County to post cash bond and be released from custody pending trial.

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Governor & GOP Trade Pre-Budget Themes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert