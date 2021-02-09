Kenosha's annual African American Read-in to celebrate Black authors with local readers

For the first time, Kenosha will play host to a virtual version of the African American Read-in, an annual event held locally for the last 22 years.
In 1990, the event, established by the Black Caucus of National Teachers of English, took hold as literacy became a significant part of Black History Month. The read-in has now reached more than 6 million participants globally.
“Like everything else, we had to adapt to the pandemic situation and we are doing it virtually, but it will be a virtual live event on Facebook,” said Adelene Greene, a member of Kenosha’s Coalition for Dismantling Racism, which sponsors the event.
Read-in live stream
This year’s Kenosha event will be streamed via Facebook Live at 1 p.m. Saturday, and will feature excerpts of African American authors and presented by local readers. Details, including a program and the link to the Facebook Live stream is at https://www.mykpl.info/aari2021.
The annual event is in partnership with the Kenosha Public Library, Kenosha Literacy Council, Kenosha Public Museum and the local chapter of the American Association of University Women. It is one of several events in the Kenosha and Racine areas to commemorate Black History Month.
While it was once thematic, about two years ago organizers decided the annual read-in’s focus should be on celebrating Black history through Black literature.
“That’s our common theme that we’ve used for the last three years,” Greene said.
Some of the readings will include original material from local students along with the works of well-known Black writers, such as Langston Hughes.
Remembering Lewis
This year, the read-in is acknowledging the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis, D-Georgia, a civil rights icon and an original Freedom Rider, who served his congressional district for 35 years. Lewis, who was one of the lead organizers of the 1963 March on Washington and the 1965 “Bloody Sunday” march from Montgomery to Selma in Alabama, died June 17.
“He was an author, as well as, an activist,” Greene said. “He was a civil rights icon and if we’re celebrating Black history, he certainly made an impression and an impact on the Civil Rights Movement.”
Among Lewis’ best known works come from the “March” trilogy and “Walking in the Wind: A Memoir of the Movement.”
Nearly two dozen readers
This year’s read-in features readers of many backgrounds including state and local elected officials, K-12 and college students, clergy and other community members.
Among them will be: Gregory Bennett Jr., who recently received a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarian of the Year award at Gateway Technical College’s annual celebration held virtually last month; Julia Burney Witherspoon, founder and executive director of the National Cops ’n Kids Reading Center and retired Racine Police officer; and Genesis Goodman, a Bradford High School student and winner of Kenosha Community Foundation Women’s Fund and the Susan B. Anthony Award Committee essay contest commemorating the 100-year anniversary of the 19th Amendment.
Although it has traditionally featured cultural arts and entertainment, because it is being held virtually this year, organizers decided to have meditations at the beginning and end of the program. The meditations are meant to ease people into the readings and provide a soothing conclusion to the day.
“It’s been a rough year in terms of civil rights, as well as the pandemic. There’s been a lot on people’s minds,” Greene said.
Leading up to the event itself, the Kenosha Public Library has already begun promoting authors, beginning with Lewis and will continue daily with other featured Black authors and works.
Each day for Black History Month, the coalition will also feature video “snippets” of Black historical figures, Greene said. The first video highlights Carter G. Woodson, the founder of Black History Month, with Greene as the featured presenter https://www.facebook.com/443662316548029/videos/2945688945661170
Presentations will be made by Kenosha-area community members.
“We’ve got 28 different people who will be highlighted each day,” she said.