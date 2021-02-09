Kenosha's annual African American Read-in to celebrate Black authors with local readers

“That’s our common theme that we’ve used for the last three years,” Greene said.

Some of the readings will include original material from local students along with the works of well-known Black writers, such as Langston Hughes.

Remembering Lewis

This year, the read-in is acknowledging the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis, D-Georgia, a civil rights icon and an original Freedom Rider, who served his congressional district for 35 years. Lewis, who was one of the lead organizers of the 1963 March on Washington and the 1965 “Bloody Sunday” march from Montgomery to Selma in Alabama, died June 17.

“He was an author, as well as, an activist,” Greene said. “He was a civil rights icon and if we’re celebrating Black history, he certainly made an impression and an impact on the Civil Rights Movement.”

Among Lewis’ best known works come from the “March” trilogy and “Walking in the Wind: A Memoir of the Movement.”

Nearly two dozen readers

This year’s read-in features readers of many backgrounds including state and local elected officials, K-12 and college students, clergy and other community members.