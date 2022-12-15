Kenosha's Beth Hillel Temple hosting Hanukkah concert on Dec. 18

KENOSHA — Beth Hillel Temple, 6050 Eighth Ave., is hosting a “Chanukah Americana” concert featuring Lil Rev.

The performances starts at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18.

The concert, which is free and open to the public, will feature a collection of original and traditional Hanukkah music performed on guitar, banjo, ukulele, dulcimer and mandolin.

"The first night of Hanukkah is that same day at sunset," said Rabbi Dena A. Feingold.

“My musical inspiration started when I was just a kid listening to my dad’s record collection," Lil Rev said. "Later on, I had an early morning paper route, and it afforded me the chance to purchase my first guitar, along with some rock 'n' roll records and a few guitar lessons to boot.

"That was 38 years ago," the Milwaukee native added, "and I’ve lived each day to listen to, play, perform and teach music any chance I can get."

Lil Rev recalls “growing up in the shadows of American Motors, Briggs & Stratton and A.O. Smith, the sights and sounds of Milwaukee’s industrial powerhouse in flux were an inspiration for my music, infusing it with strong esteem for the common man. It’s probably no surprise that my heroes include Pete Seeger, Woody Guthrie, Josh White, Sonny Terry, Cicso Houston and Leadbelly.”

"It still amazes me all these years later," he said, "that I am able to make my living doing what I love. As of 2020, my music career largely revolves around touring North America, teaching at music camps, festivals and concert series, as well as presenting my one-man musical history shows like 'Scraps of Quilting Music,' 'Jews 'n' Blues' and 'The Jews of Tin Pan Alley.'"

Note: Audience members must be fully vaccinated to attend (per synagogue practice). Proof of vaccination is not required, however. For more information, call 262-654-2716.