Kenosha's city swimming pools update schedules

The schedules for Anderson and Washington pool have been updated, with staffing limitations meaning more off days than usual.

Weather and sufficient staff permitting, Washington pool and Anderson pool will be open Wednesday and Thursday this week. In addition, Washington Pool will be open Friday and Saturday. Anderson pool will be open Sunday, June 26.

Splashpads will be operational daily at Roosevelt and Schulte Parks and at the lakefront. The splashpad at Anderson will be open on pool days only.

The following is the updated pool schedule for the week of June 20:

Monday: Closed

Tuesday: Anderson Open / Washington Open

Wednesday: Anderson Open / Washington Open

Thursday: Anderson Open / Washington Open

Friday: Anderson Closed / Washington Open

Saturday: Anderson Closed / Washington Open

Sunday: Anderson Open / Washington Closed

The City continues to seek enough lifeguards to run pools at full capacity. Lifeguard salary is $12.58-$14.15 per hour. The City of Kenosha will reimburse up to $125 for lifeguards who complete and pass the American Red Cross Lifeguard Certification or recertification and complete 30 working days. Please note that employees must sign the Lifeguard Recertification Agreement prior to being reimbursed.

For further details on lifeguard positions, visit the employment page of the City web site: www.kenosha.org.

If you would like to check information about the status of the pools on the City website, go to the City of Kenosha website and on the Public Works page click parks, locations & amenities, then swimming pools.

The City will update the page regarding operations, including feature closures, capacity limitations or pool closures. Regular pool hours are 10 a.m. to 5:45 p.m., Tuesdays through Sundays. The pools are closed on Mondays, including the Fourth of July.

Daily pool fees are $5 for individuals, age three and up, and $3 for adults over 60. The daily fee for a non-swimming adult is $3. Children age two and younger are admitted free with a paid adult (maximum of three children per adult)

