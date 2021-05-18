Kenosha's Civic Veterans Parade accepting entries through May 28

The Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade is on. And the city is still accepting procession entries through May 28.
Performers, schools groups, clubs and non-profit agencies are welcome to participate. They must, however, apply before the deadline at 4 p.m. that day, according to parade organizers.
Up to 20% of people may have a food addiction or exhibit addictive-like eating behavior.
Applications are available on the city website,
www.kenosha.org, or by contacting Parade Organizer Kris Kochman in the Mayor’s office at: 262-653-4177 or email: kkochman@kenosha.org. For more parade information, please visit www.kenosha.org
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
This year’s route for the Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade will look a little different with Uptown under construction.
Terry Flores
The Jesse White Tumblers, the River City Rhythm, and Cirques Experience Wheel Jam are among the performers scheduled to appear in the June 27 parade. Snap-on Inc. is again the lead sponsor for the parade, which steps off at 1 p.m. A new route for the parade starts at Washington Road and Seventh Avenue.
A member of the Jesse White Tumbling Team of Chicago flies through the air during the 2016 Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade. The troupe, always a crowd favorite, returns to today’s parade.
kenosha news file photo
“A Centennial Celebration: Women’s Right to Vote” is the theme for the 2021 parade. The new route will travel south on Seventh Avenue, then Sixth Avenue through the heart of downtown, ending at Library Park. Organizations and businesses are encouraged to decorate floats for entry in the parade.
IN PHOTOS: Looking back at Civic Veterans Parade in Kenosha
CIVIC VETERANS PARADE
From left, Lindsay Las, David Houle Jr, 6, Tobias Houle 3, an David Houle Sr. watch the Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade on Sunday, June 30, 2019.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Pops Band in rainy Civic Veterans Parade 2019
The Pops Band’s piccolo players, front from left, Liz Snyder, Vera Olguin and Gloria Garay, clap (and laugh) along to a polka during the rainy parade Sunday. You’ll hear plenty from those piccolos on Sousa marches during the Pops’ concert today at the band shell.
Pops Band in rainy Civic Veterans Parade 2019
kenosha news photo by sean krajacic/
CIVIC VETERANS PARADE
Anneliese Drew, 3, waves at fire trucks.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIC VETERANS PARADE
Sami Pierce plays the piccolo while marching with the Band of the Black Watch during the Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade in 2019.
KENOSHA NEWS FILE PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIC VETERANS PARADE
Paradegoers wait under umbrellas for floats during the June 30, 2019, Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade. The rain that dampened, but didn't cancel, the parade is a constant worry for Kris Kochman as she plans outdoor events for the city of Kenosha.
Kenosha News File Photo by Sean Krajacic
CIVIC VETERANS PARADE
Drum major Lukas Juliano, a senior, leads the Band of the Black Watch during the Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade on Sunday, June 30, 2019.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTOs BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIC VETERANS PARADE
Rep. Bryan Steil shakes hands during the Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade on Sunday, June 30, 2019.
CIVIC VETERANS PARADE
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIC VETERANS PARADE
At the parade
At left, Tilly Bajas leads the color guard as she marches with the CYO Emerald Knights during the Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade on Sunday. At right, soggy 1st Congressional District U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil shakes hands with some young parade watchers. While the parade was truncated and some units pulled out, it went on throughout the afternoon downpour.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTOs BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIC VETERANS PARADE
Members of the Sheriff's Department march in the Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade on Sunday, June 30, 2019.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
pioneer drums.jpg
The Pioneer Performance Corps of Milwaukee will lead off the 2019 Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade Sunday.
pioneer drums.jpg
PHOTO COURTESY OF DCI
Santelli in parade
Tony Santelli as Division Marshall in the Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade in 2013. With him are his children, Joey and Julia.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.