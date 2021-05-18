Kenosha's Civic Veterans Parade accepting entries through May 28

The Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade is on. And the city is still accepting procession entries through May 28.

Performers, schools groups, clubs and non-profit agencies are welcome to participate. They must, however, apply before the deadline at 4 p.m. that day, according to parade organizers.

Applications are available on the city website, www.kenosha.org, or by contacting Parade Organizer Kris Kochman in the Mayor’s office at: 262-653-4177 or email: kkochman@kenosha.org. For more parade information, please visit www.kenosha.org

The Jesse White Tumblers, the River City Rhythm, and Cirques Experience Wheel Jam are among the performers scheduled to appear in the June 27 parade. Snap-on Inc. is again the lead sponsor for the parade, which steps off at 1 p.m. A new route for the parade starts at Washington Road and Seventh Avenue.

“A Centennial Celebration: Women’s Right to Vote” is the theme for the 2021 parade. The new route will travel south on Seventh Avenue, then Sixth Avenue through the heart of downtown, ending at Library Park. Organizations and businesses are encouraged to decorate floats for entry in the parade.

