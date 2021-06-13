 Skip to main content
Kenosha's Civic Veterans Parade seeks drivers
Drivers with convertibles are needed for the Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade presented by Snap-on on Sunday, June 27.

Drivers will transport elected officials, pageant winners, float judges, the Kenosha Hometown Hero and other parade honorees.

The parade steps off at 1 p.m., and drivers should to arrive in the parade staging area by 11:30 a.m. Drivers will be finished with duties by 3:30 p.m.

Those who are interested in driving in the parade may contact parade organizer Kris Kochman at: kkochman@kenosha.org or phone: 262-653-4177.

