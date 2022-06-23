Kenosha's Civil War Museum hosting Technology Day

Civil War and technology.

You don’t normally hear those words uttered together, but Doug Dammann says we’ve got it all wrong.

“There was a lot of technology involved with the Civil War,” said Dammann, education manager for the Kenosha Public Museums. “They had artillery that could hit a target over a mile away. And there was a lot of engineering work involved, in building roads and bridges, and work on transportation of equipment and troops. The Navy created ironclad vessels, and in the medical field, there were all kinds of advances.”

Looking back, he added, “it all seems primitive to us, but for its time and place, this was all new technology.”

To explore that subject, the museum is hosting Civil War Technology Living History Day on Saturday, with free activities starting at 10 a.m.

“We’re very excited about this,” Dammann said. “It’s the first time living history groups will be here since COVID. The groups will be outside, which is a great way for us to get back into these types of programs.”

The Battery A, Chicago Light Artillery and the 1st Michigan Engineers will present outdoor demonstrations, including cannon firings and military drills.

RG Productions show

While living history programs are going on outside, RG Productions — a local radio theater troupe — will be inside, performing “The Red Badge of Courage.”

In a fun twist, Dammann said, “the show is coordinating with the outside group for sound effects. We’re working to link up the cannon fire so it’s used during the drama. We’re excited to get this to work.”

Nita Hunter, who is directing the show, said this production “gives us a chance, once again, to highlight a classic piece of American literature.”

Working on Stephen Crane’s classic novel, she said, offers the chance for audience members “to know and experience the story in an engaging way — all in one hour.”

The story — which highlights the courage and bravery of a young Civil War enlistee, Henry Fleming, who flees from the field of battle yet ultimately returns to the fight — “has several battle scenes, which we are coordinating with the groups outside,” Hunter said. “We think our audience will enjoy visiting the Civil War technology groups outside and then coming inside and gaining a deeper perspective of how those technologies played out during battle.”

The show will also, she added, “have plenty of live and recorded sound effects by Kandy Helson and Morgan Hunter.”

“The Red Badge of Courage,” Hunter said, is “a transformational story. Through the actions of Henry Fleming, the main character, and other characters, we see those young men who entered and fought in the American Civil War had real emotions. They went in filled with excitement and proud to serve the cause, very idealistic, but through a series of battles each of them came to be more than just ‘mule drivers,’ a term used in the play to depict them as blindly following the regiment, but as real men facing great death for the cause of freedom.”

Actors in the play are: Matt Lindstrom (as Henry Fleming), John McLaughlin, Jan Michalski, JR Trimark, Jay Rattle and Dan Stika as the narrator. The sound engineer is Rick Hagerty.

Would Honest Abe tweet?

And while you’re at the Civil War Museum Saturday, exploring Civil War era technology and watching a live radio-style drama, consider this: President Abraham Lincoln was an early adopter when it came to technology, Dammann said.

“Lincoln used the telegraph to communicate with his generals in the field,” he said. “He understood that new technology and used it. Rather than send messengers, Lincoln could get a telegraph message to them immediately. The telegraph lines followed the Army and made it possible for the president to gets his messages to them right away.”

As president, Dammann added, “Lincoln really understood the power of technology.”

