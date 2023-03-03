Dave’s Hot Chicken is hot, in more ways than one.

The “fast casual” restaurant chain, founded by Dave Kopushyan and three friends in early 2017, has grown from a parking lot pop-up food stand to one of the fastest-growing restaurant chains in the U.S.

With plans to spread across the U.S. and other countries with hundreds of locations, it’s a hot business, indeed.

Inside, the heat keeps coming with its focus on “Nashville hot chicken.”

Dave’s opened a Kenosha location (its third in Wisconsin) in early February — at 6610 Green Bay Road, right across the street from our newsroom — and, of course, Kenosha News staffers rushed right over. As I say often of reporters, and Kenosha area residents in general: “We are an eating people. And proud of it.”

Specifically, we were looking to try The Reaper, a chicken dish so hot they make you sign a waiver when ordering it. The lip-singeing heat comes from a spice blend that includes the Carolina Reaper pepper, one of the spiciest peppers in the world.

You don’t have to go the full Reaper route, of course. Dave’s has seven levels of hotness — much like “The Bachelor” — from “No Spice” to “Reaper.”

And while Blue Oyster Cult famously told us all to not fear the Reaper, when it comes to chicken, don’t be a hero. You will feel the burn — immediately. I tried to cut the pain level of my Reaper chicken tender by adding some Dave’s sauce and then some honey, but I just ended up with a super-sticky hot mess. (Which also could refer to “The Bachelor.”)

Reporter Joe States says of his own Reaper experience: “It’s a slow-burn heat, and I immediately started to sweat. It was good, but only for people who like heat.”

Our reporter Jillian Craig, who we imported from Ohio last summer, described her chicken slider as “good, juicy and not dry.” (It was a medium spice level, not Reaper). She gives high marks to the kale slaw, too — “it complements the sandwich well.”

Dave’s keeps its menu simple: Chicken — served as tenders or sliders, on a bun — and a few side items: the kale slaw, French fries and mac-n-cheese.

That’s it. Don’t look for a burger or fish fry here. “Chicken is our super power, as we say, and we like to focus on what we do best,” a Dave’s official told me.

If you do go to Dave’s, I suggest bringing Wet Wipes with you, especially if you use the honey. (And I suggest you do. One of the Dave’s workers suggested I top my cheese fries with honey. Excellent choice.). Another way to cool off that Reaper spice? Eat the pickle slices that come with the chicken.

While you’re trying that hot chicken, make sure to look around you.

Part of the fun of a Dave’s Hot Chicken restaurant is the bright and fun décor. Two Los Angeles street artists, Splatter Haus and Dehmq, create the graffiti art at each location.

There was a lot of graffiti in the parking lot where Dave’s started, so the company has kept that theme going with street art. There’s a local tie to each location, too, which explains the colorful “Kenosha” mural on one wall, which I suspect will become an Instagram hit.

The next time my nephew, Nick, visits, I’ll challenge him to go full Reaper. As for me? I’m sticking to chicken on the milder side. I stared into the Reaper abyss and came out the other side, but once is definitely enough.

I guess I do, in fact, fear the Reaper.

Hooray for Hollywood (hoodie edition)

Thanks to everyone who enjoyed our Road Trip stories about our recent Wisconsin-to-California journey.

And, yes, I am glad not to be out there now, facing those wintry storms.

And while every vacation has its highlights, this trip reaffirmed my faith in humanity.

It starts with a souvenir Hollywood hoodie from a sprawling store called La La Land, right on Hollywood Boulevard. I purchased said pink hoodie because it features a fuzzy California bear on it, yes, but also because it was on sale for $12.99. What a bargain!

Then I promptly left it behind in a hotel room.

By the time I realized my hoodie was still inside a La Quinta Inn outside of LA, we were hundreds of miles away.

I called the hotel, and the woman at the desk found it, wrapped in a plastic bag. Since I couldn’t come back and get it in person, I asked if it could be mailed to me.

Yes, but that required emailing a shipping label to the hotel.

Thanks to a very patient UPS Store employee in a small Utah town, I was able to secure such a label.

A few days after we returned home, my hoodie package showed up.

“Now, how much did that bargain cost you?” my husband asked.

It’s $12.99, plus $19.98 for the shipping label, or about $33. For a hoodie? Still a good deal!

More importantly, it reminded me that most people are helpful and kind, even when you can’t figure out the 12 steps required to email a UPS label using your phone.