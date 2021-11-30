Kenosha's Democratic legislators seek change in gun law following Rittenhouse trial

Kenosha's Democratic legislators, state Sen. Robert Wirch and Assembly representatives Tod Ohnstad and Tip McGuire, are seeking a change in Wisconsin gun laws following the Kyle Rittenhouse case.

The legislators introduced amendments Monday that they claim will clarify a state statute regarding the possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18 years old. The proposed change follows the dismissal of a misdemeanor charge of gun possession by a minor during the recently concluded Rittenhouse trial.

While Wisconsin law generally prohibits a minor from possessing a dangerous weapon, there is an exception which allows a minor to possess a long gun or rifle if the barrel is longer than 16 inches. The prosecution in the Rittenhouse case confirmed prior to the dismissal of the charge that the barrel length of the AR-15 carried and discharged by Rittenhouse was longer than 16 inches.

The bill introduced Monday proposes that a minor may only possess a long gun or rifle if they are legally hunting and in compliance with hunting laws.

“This initial law was made to respect Wisconsin’s rich tradition of hunting, and it’s important we clarify that by updating the current statue,” Wirch, Ohnstad and McGuire wrote in a joint statement. “It’s not uncommon to discover loopholes in our state statutes, and when we do, it’s our job as elected officials to ensure they are corrected.”

The proposed amendments do not address the maximum penalty for violating the law. The misdemeanor is punishable by a maximum nine months in jail.

State Sen. Van Wanggard, R-Racine, whose district includes a large part of Kenosha County, said Tuesday that he will review the legislation but offered background regarding the current law.

"Democrats passed this law in 1991, with only 10 of 132 people voting no,” Wanggaard said. “In the last 30 years, the law hasn't been a problem and there have been no issues. Rushing to change any law based on a single event or incident is never a good idea. I will look at the legislation and take a deliberative approach to it, like I do all bills."

Responses from Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, Rep. Samantha Kerkman, R-Salem Lakes, and Rep. Tyler August, R-Lake Geneva, were not immediately available on Tuesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0