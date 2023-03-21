Somewhere, Oscar Wilde is smiling.

As is Dennis Bayuzick.

Local artist and horror personality Dale “Dr. Destruction” Wamboldt is dedicating his 39th annual Dorian Gray Art Show to the memory of Bayuzick, a longtime UW-Parkside art professor who died Dec. 8, 2022.

Bayuzick, a prominent Kenosha artist famous for his eclectic and eccentric style, taught at the university for more than three decades.

At UW-Parkside, Bayuzick became known as “a teacher of teachers,” for his high standards and focus on structure and discipline. He created a generation of art teachers for the Kenosha Unified School District.

Wamboldt said of him: “He was an astounding professor and person to have in your life. If you had him (as a teacher), you won the lottery.”

To this day, Wamboldt said Bayuzick’s influence shows in all of his creative projects.

“Whatever I make, Dennis is always there,” Wamboldt said. “If someone has been a student of Dennis, I can see it in their work.”

Bayuzick’s pieces — some of which will be showcased at Saturday’s event — have been included in countless art exhibits, whether on the local, regional or national level.

His works are explosions of colors and objects, paintings filled to the brim with largely ordinary objects painted in a fantastical, dream-like style, many of them featuring a self-portrait of the artist himself.

He was famous for his love of spiraling purple hues, earning him the nickname “Professor Purple,” Wamboldt said.

Bayuzick also showed his love of art at his home, which he filled with artworks, many of them pieces made by students. Bayuzick was known to request one artwork from each of his students after they finished his class, and he would often buy and trade artworks, supporting students and local artists.

Famous novel

The art show’s name comes from Wilde’s 1890 novel “The Picture of Dorian Gray.”

The story focuses on Gray, a handsome young man who has his portrait done. To stay young and handsome, he sells his soul. After that, he looks forever young, while the man in the portrait ages.

It’s a classic novel and was later adapted for the stage and screen.

Wilde’s story, subject to much controversy and criticism in its time, has come to be recognized as a classic of gothic literature.

The art show began in 1984 “when I started doing black and white paintings and had a show in my garage,” Wamboldt said. “It has now gone way beyond that.”

Part of the art show’s inspiration is the painting done by Ivan Albright for the 1945 “Dorian Gray” film.

In 1943, Albright was commissioned to create the title painting for Albert Lewin’s film adaptation of “The Picture of Dorian Gray.” His realistic, but exaggerated, depictions of decay and corruption made him very well suited to undertake such a project. That painting now hangs in the Art Institute of Chicago.

A local showcase

Also at the art show, more than 30 artists and vendors will have pieces, many of them for sale.

Bayuzick’s artwork, and that of some of his students, will also be on display.

The event will also have “great photo opportunities and drinks available at the bar,” Wamboldt said.

At the event, costumes are encouraged — and surprise guests are expected.

Admission is free, and everyone is welcome.

More than 30 artists and vendors are taking part. Artwork will be available for purchase.

“It’s been a good forum,” Wamboldt said of the show. “It’s just always interesting. It’s always a good mix.”