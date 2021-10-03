Kenosha's Fall 2021 curbside yard waste collection begins Oct. 11, runs through Dec. 3

The fall 2021 curbside yard waste collection program begins Monday, Oct. 11, and will be collected through Friday, Dec. 3.

The City of Kenosha requires that residents place their yard waste in city-approved biodegradable bags during curbside collection, which are the Bag To Nature, BioBag or Ecoguard bags. Yard waste must be placed in these biodegradable bags, or it will not be picked up.

Please place yard waste bags at the curb at least three feet from your automated carts. The city processes the yard waste into high-grade compost, which is available to city residents for pickup at the yard waste site free of charge. The biodegradable bags have significantly reduced collection and processing costs while producing higher quality compost.

Citizens are reminded that the City of Kenosha will not accept fruit or vegetables as yard waste, whether it is bagged for curbside yard waste collection, or brought to the drop-off site. Plants may be included with yard waste, but must be stripped of vegetables, fruits and nuts. These materials are waste and must be disposed of as waste.

