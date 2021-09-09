Kenosha's Fall Festival includes a Giant Pumpkin Contest

If you have a giant pumpkin lying around the house, bring it to the festival site from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday to register it for the contest. The only rule is that you must have grown it yourself.

As for what one can do with a colossal pumpkin, we’re thinking a world-record pumpkin pie topped with gallons of whipped cream.

Besides the ginormous pumpkins, the festival features children’s activities from local museums, including a Dino Dig, animal pelts, 19th century games and watercolor painting. The Kenosha Public Market is bringing food and craft vendors to the event.

“It’s really family friendly,” Kochman said, “and everything is free, unless you buy food and drinks.”

The contest

The Wisconsin Giant Pumpkin Growers will host the Kenosha pumpkin weigh-off. Entries will be weighed and measured starting at 11:30 a.m.

The growers are competing for prize money, plus the all-important bragging rights. And a plaque! Runners-up will also win prize money and ribbons.

The group describes itself as “a social organization committed to the growing, teaching and sharing of giant fruits and vegetables in the Wisconsin area.”

The festival attracts about a dozen giant pumpkins, and Kochman said the outsized squash “are all different colors and different shapes. A lot of people like to come just to see them. They also like to talk to the pumpkin growers and ask them about growing these giants.”

