Kenosha's Fall Festival includes Giant Pumpkin Contest

If you go

What: The city of Kenosha’s Fall Festival

When: 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10

Where: Veterans Memorial Park outside Kenosha's City Hall, 625 52nd St.

Cost: Free

Details: The festival will feature a giant pumpkin contest (pumpkin weighing from 1 to 2 p.m.), games and activities for kids, food vendors and a princess (think: glass slipper) posing for photos from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Also on hand: Miss Kenosha Jenna Zeihan.

Free pumpkins! Jerry Smith's Pumpkin Farm is donating free small pumpkins to the first 100 children who stop by the Kenosha Public Market information booth, located on the west side of the parking lot outside City Hall.

Live music! The band Thomas & Randle will perform from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

-------------------------

Pumpkin contest

What: The Wisconsin Giant Pumpkin Growers' weigh-off at the city of Kenosha's Fall Festival.

When: Sign-ups for the contest are 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at the festival. The weigh-off starts at 1 p.m.

Prizes: $1,500 and a plaque for the heaviest pumpkin, with more cash prizes and ribbons for runners-up.

How we compare: Kenosha's 2021 contest winner weighed in at 2,002 pounds, a state record. The pumpkin was grown by Caleb Jacobus of Soldiers Grove, Wis.

More information: Find more details at Wisconsingiantpumpkingrowers.com

-------------------------------------

So ... you want to grow a giant pumpkin

It’s too late for this season, but here are some tips for growing your own ginormous pumpkin:

Start with good seed. Hint: Use Howard Dill’s patented “Atlantic Giant.”

Prepare the soil. Pumpkins need all the major plant nutrients (nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium), as well as many minor nutrients like calcium and magnesium.

Give your pumpkin enough time. The earlier you set a pumpkin, the longer it has to grow until harvest.

Hope for good weather. The best conditions are warm days, mild nights and a lot of sunshine.

Finally, ask for help. The friendly folks in the Wisconsin Giant Pumpkin Growers association have plenty of tips for aspiring pumpkin champions. Good luck!

---------------------------------------

The pumpkins are coming! The pumpkins are coming!

If you’re shrugging right now — Pumpkins? So what? Pumpkins are everywhere this time of year! — then you haven’t heard the big news.

I mean the giant news.

Giant pumpkins — we’re talking orange squash that tip the scales at a few thousand pounds — are the star attraction at Kenosha’s Fall Festival, set for Saturday in Veterans Memorial Park, 52nd Street and Sixth Avenue.

Why feature prodigious produce?

“We try different things each year,” said Kris Kochman, the city’s community relations liaison and Pumpkin Grand Pooh-Bah, of the decision to add the pumpkin weigh-off in 2017. “Jim Ford is a giant pumpkin grower in Bristol, and he suggested we add a giant pumpkin contest.”

Kochman teamed up with the Wisconsin Giant Pumpkin Growers Association — who knew there was such a group? — for the contest.

Weighing in

This is one weigh-in where you want to be the heaviest; the prize is $1,500 for the heftiest pumpkin.

How does someone transport a gargantuan gourd? Kochman isn’t sure of the details, but she stresses it is done “carefully.”

If you have a giant pumpkin lying around the house, bring it to the festival site from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday to register it for the contest. The only rule is that you must have grown it yourself.

As for what one can do with a colossal pumpkin, we’re thinking a world-record pumpkin pie topped with gallons of whipped cream.

Besides the ginormous pumpkins, the festival features live music and even a visit from a fairy-tale princess -- and Miss Kenosha Jenna Zeihen. They'll pose for photos starting at 11 a.m.

Being prompt counts at this festival: The first 100 children who stop by the Kenosha Public Market information booth will receive a free small pumpkin from Jerry Smith's Pumpkin Farm.

“It’s really family friendly,” Kochman said.

The contest

The Wisconsin Giant Pumpkin Growers will host the Kenosha pumpkin weigh-off, with pumpkin weighing starting at 1 p.m.

The growers are competing for prize money, plus the all-important bragging rights. And a plaque! Runners-up will also win prize money and ribbons.

The group describes itself as “a social organization committed to the growing, teaching and sharing of giant fruits and vegetables in the Wisconsin area.”

The festival attracts about a dozen giant pumpkins, and Kochman said the outsized squash “are all different colors and different shapes. A lot of people like to come just to see them. They also like to talk to the pumpkin growers and ask them about growing these giants.”