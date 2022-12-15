Kenosha's First United Methodist hosting Sing-Along 'Messiah’

KENOSHA — For the first time since 2019, First United Methodist Church is hosting its Sing-Along “Messiah,” conducted by Greg Berg.

This year’s performance will include the Festival Arts Chamber Orchestra and soloists Keely Futterer, soprano; Allison Hull, alto; Katiann Nelson, alto; Nicholas Huff, tenor; and Michael Anderle, baritone.

"It feels really good to be back," said Jessica DeBoer, who coordinates the event by hiring the orchestra and overseeing everything from setting up the performance space to feeding the musicians, "not to mention playing viola," she added with a laugh. "I guess that's important, too."

Aside from performing in "Messiah," she enjoys "the community aspect, and there are several different communities to mention. The majority of musicians who play return year after year, and most of them tell me it is their favorite concert to play every Christmas season, which is saying a lot," she said. "Professional musicians have a lot of concerts to play in December, and for them to tell me that 'Messiah' is their favorite and for them to make time for it every year really means a lot to me. It really is like a little family reunion every year."

Another community involved in this event is "all my fellow parishioners at First United. It takes a village to raise a child, and it takes a congregation to put on a 'Messiah' concert. Members help by baking cookies for the reception, recruiting and organizing the ushers, organizing the reception, running the livestream, as well as helping with the set-up and clean-up.

"They also invite their family, friends, and neighbors to attend," she added, "which might be the most important job."

The community at large, DeBoer said, "is the reason we come back year after year to perform this beautiful music as our gift to the people of our city."

"When we had to cancel the last two years, I felt very disappointed that we would not be able to present this performance, as I know that many people make this a very important part of their holiday season. It was the right decision, of course, and it was out of our hands, but I still felt sad knowing that people would be disappointed."

A rare opportunity

Berg, who has conducted "Messiah" since it started more than 15 years ago at the church, is "thrilled to be back. Of everything that was forced into hiatus by COVID-19," he said, "this one was especially painful."

As to why this community event continues to be popular, Berg said a community sing-along performance offers a unique opportunity to audience members, who sing most of the choruses in "Messiah."

"When it comes to most of the towering masterworks of classical music," he said, "most of us can only be spectators. The Sing-Along 'Messiah' is a fairly rare opportunity to engage with a music masterpiece as a participant."

Anyone can take part in the performance "and the vast majority of people there have come to sing," Berg said. However, "there are always a few people who seat themselves in the back balcony and choose just to listen. And we are happy to have them there."

Like DeBoer, Berg also looks forward to reuniting with the "Messiah" performers.

He has assembled "a small group of singers I call Musici Amici, which is Italian for 'musical friends.' They are all singers who sang under my direction in the Lincoln Chamber Singers. When I sent out the invitation this time, I was amazed at how many people accepted — by far the largest group we have ever had. They will sing several carols as a prelude and one chorus on their own.

"It will be great to have them as part of the performances and, for me, it will be a lovely reunion with a number musicians with whom I have had the pleasure of working."

The concert is 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at First United Methodist Church, 919 60th St. Admission is free; a free-will offering will be taken. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Singers are encouraged to bring their own music, but copies will be available for use during the performance. After the concert, everyone is invited to a free reception.