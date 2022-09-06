 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Four Seasons Garden Club event

Kenosha's Four Seasons Garden Club hosting free Chiwaukee Prairie program

The Four Seasons Garden Club is hosting a free program Thursday exploring the “Natural History of Chiwaukee Prairie: Flora and Fauna.”

The program, open to everyone, is 6:30 p.m. in Founders Hall at Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave.

Dana Garrigan, an associate professor of biology at Carthage College and a photographer, will present the program. His work was seen earlier this year at the Kenosha Public Museum in the exhibit, “Chiwaukee Prairie — A Photojournal of Preservation.”

Garrigan’s research focuses on insects, plants and their interactions. His research has taken him from the desert southwest of the United States to the rainforest of South America, the New Zealand highlands, and the Galapagos Islands.

Recently, he has been studying butterfly distributions in Mount Rainier National Park to assess the potential impacts of climate change on alpine species.

Closer to home, Garrigan spent two years photographing the unique species found in Chiwaukee’s wetlands and remnant prairie habitats.

He is also a member of the board of directors for the the Chiwaukee Prairie Preservation Fund, a volunteer organization that seeks to “acquire, restore, preserve and manage prairie lands in the Chiwaukee Prairie — Carol Beach area of Kenosha County.”

The prairie is home to “rare, endangered and threatened species, lands with natural diversity and viable self-sustaining ecological communities,” according to the group, which also works to “promote the conservation education of its members and the general public.”

During Thursday’s program Garrigan offers a photographic tour of the native plant species of Chiwaukee Prairie and will talk about the ways in which these native plants are uniquely suited to their prairie and wetland environments, as well as cultural history of some of these plants and their use by people.

The Garden Club “is fortunate to be able to present this to the community,” said club member Lynda Guy. “After publishing a pictorial and having an exhibit at the museum in the spring, his work has gained an increased awareness.”

The program, she added, “is one of the type of events that the Four Season Garden Club’s fundraising regularly supports. We also fund land purchases each year at Chiwaukee and horticulture scholarships through Gateway Technical College, among other local causes.”

If you go

What: A program on the "Natural History of Chiwaukee Prairie: Flora and Fauna."

When: 6:30 p.m. Thursday

Where: Founders Hall at Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave.

Cost: Admission is free.

More information: To learn more about Chiwaukee Prairie, log on at chiwaukee.org, the website for the Chiwaukee Prairie Preservation Fund. The group hosts a Volunteer Work Day on the third Saturdays of each month.

Meet the prairie

The Chiwaukee Prairie, stretching along the lakefront from the Kenosha Dunes to the Illinois state line, is part of the last unbroken stretch of prairie of its kind in the state.

It is home to several rare and geographically restricted plants and is recognized internationally as a Ramsar Wetland of Importance due to the diversity of native plants, amphibians, reptiles, birds, invertebrates and mammals that thrive here.

