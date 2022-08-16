Kenosha's free summer music continues this week

Kenosha’s busy summer schedule of free outdoor concerts continues with “Tuesdays at The Shell” this evening and Kemper Center’s “Lakeside Lounge” on Wednesday:

Yesterday’s Children is performing on the Pennoyer Park band shell as part of “Tuesdays at the Shell.”

The free concert starts at 6 p.m. today (Aug. 16) in the park, on Seventh Avenue at 35th Street on Kenosha’s lakefront.

The Kenosha band is a horn-driven group that performs classic tunes by bands including Chicago, Blood Sweat & Tears, The Buckinghams and The Grass Roots.

The band was formed in 1965. Yes, 1965, and is still entertaining audiences.

Although there have been breaks between performances — and 40 or so different members over the years — the music has remained constant, band members say.

Original member Rich Allen — interviewed by the Kenosha News in 2016 — said the group’s first gig was playing outside the J.C. Penney store during Downtown Kenosha’s Crazy Days.

In those early years, Yesterday’s Children played all over the area, from local gigs at the Kenosha Youth Foundation’s “Dry Dock” to performing at Summerfest in 1970.

After getting married and having a career in human resources at Abbott Laboratories, Allen “got the band back together” about 15 years ago, playing in Allen’s backyard for a reunion. Those backyard jam sessions eventually grew into the band performing again.

Audiences members should bring a lawn chair. Bench seating is also available in the park. Food and soft drinks are available for purchase.

Returning on Wednesday outside the Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave., is the “Lakeside Lounge” music series.

Visitors are welcome to “enjoy food, drinks and music outside on the lakefront behind Kemper Center,” said Kemper Center officials.

The Lakeside Lounge, which debuted in 2021, is another outdoor event at Kemper that takes advantage of the venue’s lakefront location in Downtown Kenosha.

From 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, food and drinks will be available for purchase and live music will be performed.

“Lakeside Lounge” performers are Karma Shotgun on Aug. 17 and the Jill Plaisted Group on Sept. 7.

The “lounge” takes place on the northernmost lawn area at Kemper Center.

Food will be provided by the Hydn Cheese Food Truck and a variety of beverages, including a full bar, will be available in Kemper’s Faulkner Building. (Note: Bringing alcohol beverages onto the premises is against the law.)

There are a limited number of picnic tables available, and people are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

Admission is free. For more information, go to kempercenter.com.