Free event today

Kenosha's 'Gardens After Five' tour on July 14

The City of Kenosha’s Keep Kenosha Beautiful “Adopt-A-Spot” program invites the public to view six of its gardens in the first “Gardens After Five” event from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday.

Tot Park.jpg

The city’s Tot Park, 5901 Third Ave., is one of the stops on today’s “Gardens After Five” self-guided tour.

Visitors will “enjoy the beauty of the gardens — many of which are reaching peak color,” officials said.

Also, participants who visit all six gardens will be entered into a drawing to win a Kwik Trip gift card. (The winner need not be present to win.)

The featured gardens are all within blocks of Kenosha’s Lake Michigan shore. Each garden is cared for by volunteer gardeners.

Gardens on the tour are:

Library Park Triangle Garden, 711 59th St.

Tot Park, 5901 Third Ave. (near the marina)

1866 Lighthouse, 5117 Fourth Ave.

Firehouse Square, 4817 Seventh Ave.

My Little Garden, 4501 Fifth Ave.

Union Park, 4500 Seventh Ave. (snacks will be available at this site)

Note: The gardens can be visited in any order. This is a self-guided tour.

At each stop, the volunteer gardeners will greet visitors and answer questions about the garden.

The six gardens on the tour are a sampling of the 23 active “Adopt-A-Spot” gardens throughout the city.

Community Outreach Coordinator Katherine Marks, who oversees the garden program, said the program is always seeking volunteers.

“Our gardeners,” she said, “enjoy contributing to the beautification of our city.”

For more information about how to help or to adopt a garden, visit www.kenosha.org and search for “Adopt A Spot.”

