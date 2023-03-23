SOMERS — Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road, is hosting a March Equinox Party at the venue's observatory.

The Charles and Kathryn Heide Schoolyard Observatory features a Meade LX200–ACF 16-inch telescope on an Alt-Az mount in an automated dome, as well as two mounts for smaller telescopes outside the dome.

The event "celebrates the 2023 passing of the sun into the northern celestial hemisphere and the first equal length day and night for this year," Hawthorn Hollow officials said.

The event is 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at the Heide Observatory, described as "the largest public-serving telescope in southeastern Wisconsin."

Tickets are $25 and include: A walk to the restored prairie to view the sunset and look at the planets currently in the west through telescope and binoculars; a guided tour through the meadow solar system model; and views of the sky through Hawthorn Hollow's largest telescope, along with a night-time sky tour of other celestial objects.

Beverages and snacks will be included. Proceeds from the event will benefit the ongoing mission of the observatory.

Note: If this event is canceled due to heavy cloud cover on March 25, it will take place on Saturday, April 1.

You can purchase tickets and ask about discounted group rates by emailing observatory@hawthornhollow.org.

Weekly events

Weekly programs at the Hawthorn Hollow observatory include:

Through the Lens — Thursdays. The public is invited to look through the 16-inch telescope at binary stars, dim planets, distant galaxies, and other sky objects. Between individual views in the observatory dome, a guided sky tour will take place outside under the stars. These events are weather-dependent and will be rescheduled by email 24 hours before scheduled if the cloud cover forecast is greater than 40%. Participants should dress appropriately for nighttime outdoor weather. Purchase tickets at hawthornhollow.org or email observatory@hawthornhollow.org.

Small Eyes Under the Skies — Fridays. Bring the family out to the Schoolyard Observatory and take a trip through the solar system on the meadow while learning about the size and distance of Earth's closest neighbors. This is "an interactive trip followed by an adventure through the telescope to view the planets and other amazing objects." Space is limited. Reserve tickets at hawthornhollow.org or email observatory@hawthornhollow.org.

Beneath the Cosmos — Mondays. Relax in a zero-gravity chair while staff members guide you through the night sky, using laser pointer to point out stars, planets, constellations, galaxies and other objects of interest while explaining their relationships and significance. These events are weather-dependent and will be rescheduled by email 24 hours before scheduled if the cloud cover forecast is greater than 40%. Participants should dress appropriately for nighttime outdoor weather. Purchase tickets at hawthornhollow.org or email observatory@hawthornhollow.org.

Wine Wednesdays Under the Stars — Wednesdays. Relax in a zero-gravity chair with your own wine or beverage you bring while we guide you through the night sky, using our laser pointer to show you stars, planets, constellations, galaxies, and other objects of interest while explaining their relationships and significance. These events are weather-dependent and will be rescheduled by email 24 hours before scheduled if the cloud cover forecast is greater than 40%. Participants should dress appropriately for nighttime outdoor weather. Purchase tickets at hawthornhollow.org or email observatory@hawthornhollow.org.

Astronomy course

Naked-Eye Astronomy Certification — 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays April 4, 11, 18 and 25. Would you like to learn (or improve) your knowledge of the night sky? This four-night certification series is for you. You will learn the layout of the celestial sphere, the 10 brightest stars, the important visible star patterns, moon rise and set patterns, the major visible constellations, and the brightness scale for observation. At the end of this series, participants will be tested on their astronomy knowledge and receive a certificate. To register, email observatory@hawthornhollow.org.