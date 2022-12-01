Kenosha's Hawthorn Hollow hosting Holiday Boutique and Bakery on Dec. 3

SOMERS — Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road, is hosting a holiday boutique and bakery from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.

There will be hand-crafted holiday gifts, wreaths and decorations made from natural materials gathered on the Hawthorn grounds. Fresh-cut greens will also be available to purchase for crafting. And there will be chestnuts roasting on an open fire.

Visitors can also "stock up on homemade cookies, cakes and candies packaged and perfect for gifts, or for your own holiday table," organizers said.

Night hike

Hawthorn Hollow naturalist Kailyn Palomares will lead a night hike starting at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2.

"Come experience the wonders of night in the woods," organizers said.

Participants will "learn all about the adaptations nocturnal creatures have developed to survive and thrive when the sun goes down, gaze in awe at the night sky and listen to the songs that fill the woods and fields after dark."

This program is for families and adults (kids under 3 are free). Note: It is a 60-minute outdoor program in December. Dress for the weather conditions.

The cost is $11.50. Registration is required; go to hawthornhollow.org.

Wreath making workshop

Hawthorn Hollow is offering a wreath making workshop, with sessions at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.

The cost is $30; register at hawthornhollow.org.

"Get in the holiday spirit by creating your very own wreath," organizers said. "Made from fresh assorted evergreens from right here at Hawthorn Hollow, these wreaths are sure to be a unique and beautiful addition to your home this season."

The cost includes all materials and help from staff members, along with one wreath to take home.

Note: You may bring one helper at no additional cost, each ticket is good for one 14-inch wreath. Light refreshments will be available.

StoryWalk trail

Also at Hawthorn Hollow: In partnership with the Kenosha Public Library, the nature sanctuary offers a StoryWalk trail.

The StoryWalk program creates interpretive trails based on popular children’s books. This trail is based on the book “Over in the Forest,” written by Marianne Berkes and illustrated by Jill Dubin.

The story travels through Hawthorn Hollow on several trails, starting at the entrance trail and ending at the restored prairie. This StoryWalk experience will be available to read until Dec. 23, when Hawthorn Hollow closes for the season.

Hawthorn Hollow is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. There is no admission fee; donations are accepted. For more information, go to hawthornhollow.org.