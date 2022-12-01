Kenosha's Hawthorn Hollow hosting observatory programs

SOMERS — Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road, is hosting several observatory events in December.

The Charles and Kathryn Heide Schoolyard Observatory features a Meade LX200–ACF 16-inch telescope on an Alt-Az mount in an automated dome, as well as two mounts for smaller telescopes outside the dome.

A variety of events are planned at the observatory:

Through the Lens — 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, Dec. 1, 8, 15 and 22. The public is invited to look through the 16-inch telescope at binary stars, dim planets, distant galaxies, and other sky objects. Between individual views in the observatory dome, a guided sky tour will take place outside under the stars. These events are weather-dependent and will be rescheduled by email 24 hours before scheduled if the cloud cover forecast is greater than 40%. Participants should dress appropriately for nighttime outdoor weather. Purchase tickets at hawthornhollow.org or email observatory@hawthornhollow.org.

Small Eyes Under the Skies — 5 to 6:30 p.m. Fridays, Dec. 2, 9, 16 and 23. Bring the family out to the Schoolyard Observatory and take a trip through the solar system on the meadow while learning about the size and distance of Earth's closest neighbors. This is "an interactive trip followed by an adventure through the telescope to view the planets and other amazing objects." Space is limited. Reserve tickets at hawthornhollow.org or email observatory@hawthornhollow.org.

Beneath the Cosmos — 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays, Dec. 5, 12 and 19. Relax in a zero-gravity chair while staff members guide you through the night sky, using laser pointer to point out stars, planets, constellations, galaxies and other objects of interest while explaining their relationships and significance. These events are weather-dependent and will be rescheduled by email 24 hours before scheduled if the cloud cover forecast is greater than 40%. Participants should dress appropriately for nighttime outdoor weather. Purchase tickets at hawthornhollow.org or email observatory@hawthornhollow.org.

Wine Wednesdays Under the Stars — 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Dec. 7, 14 and 21. Relax in a zero-gravity chair with your own wine or beverage you bring while we guide you through the night sky, using our laser pointer to show you stars, planets, constellations, galaxies, and other objects of interest while explaining their relationships and significance. These events are weather-dependent and will be rescheduled by email 24 hours before scheduled if the cloud cover forecast is greater than 40%. Participants should dress appropriately for nighttime outdoor weather. Purchase tickets at hawthornhollow.org or email observatory@hawthornhollow.org.

Mars Attacks! — 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7. Because Mars reaches opposition in December 2022, it’s the best month to view it. The planet's "opposition," when it’s opposite the sun in our sky, means it’s visible from sundown to sunup. During December, the red planet will also be at its brightest because it’s the closest Mars will be to Earth for the next two years. Over the evening of Dec. 7, as the moon moves past Mars, it will pass in front of the red planet for much of North America and Europe. This is known as an occultation, as the moon covers up or eclipses Mars. We should see Mars disappear at 9:09 p.m. on Dec. 7 and then reappear at 10:11 p.m. Then, around midnight on Dec. 8, Mars reaches opposition. During opposition, the sun, Earth and Mars will form a line with Earth in the middle. This event is weather-dependent and might be canceled by email 24 hours before scheduled if necessary. Participants should dress appropriately for nighttime outdoor weather. Purchase tickets at hawthornhollow.org or email observatory@hawthornhollow.org.

A New View of the Stars — 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. The public is invited to enjoy an evening of stargazing and telescope viewing "in celebration of the installation of our new telescope." Visitors can "take a trip through our solar system as we discover sizes and distances of our nearest neighbors. Learn about the moon, its phases, and why the moon is so important to live on Earth." There will be variety of telescopes on hand with volunteers to guide visitors in seeing the night’s brightest objects. Visitors are welcome to bring personal binoculars or telescopes. Note: This is an adult and family outdoor event with no set viewing schedule (arrive or depart when you want), weather permitting (less 30% clouds). Dress appropriately for being still in nighttime outdoor weather. Questions? Email observatory@hawthornhollow.org or call 262-552-8196.

The Geminid Meteor Mash — 8 to 10 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. to 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14. The Geminid meteor shower is one of the most active and reliable meteor showers of the year. They streak through the sky every minute or two all night. It is unique because the meteors are visible all night long, since the constellation Gemini arises just an hour or two after nightfall. The constellation Gemini is the radiant of the Geminid meteor shower, which means it is the meteor shower’s point of origin. Tickets are limited; reserve a spot at hawthornhollow.org or email observatory@hawthornhollow.org.