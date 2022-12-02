Kenosha's holiday: Decking the halls with love at historic Durkee Mansion at Kemper Center

Each year, the historic Durkee Mansion at Kemper Center is decked out for the holiday season.

And, each year, the decorators come up with a theme.

No matter what the “official” theme is, however, the enduring theme each year is love.

(For the record, the 2022 theme is “Victorian Winter Elegance.”)

The volunteer decorators, who put in so many hours to decorate the mansion each year, talk about the joy of working together as a team, their interest in local history and the satisfaction of working on such a beloved project.

But mostly they talk about love.

Arlene Platts loves this year’s theme. “It fits this house so well. I love the elegance of pearls, cherubs, angels and pastel colors.”

Sandy Wright loves “the ambiance of the house and the feel of it. There’s just a lot to love here. I could live here, I love it so much.”

Marilyn Smith loves “doing something fancy for the mansion this year.”

And longtime volunteer Dennis Garafol? Well, he just loves decorating. “I hope people like it,” he said of this year’s Durkee Mansion decór. “Every room is really beautiful.”

It’s no surprise this year’s decorators feel such affection for the local landmark.

They are following in the footsteps of Diane Holzschuh, who started the Durkee Mansion decorating project and oversaw the holiday decorating for nearly 20 years, and Mary Wirch, who took charge after Holzschuh died in November of 2015. Then Wirch died in February of 2020.

They remain a guiding light for the volunteers.

Holzschuh wanted Durkee “to be decorated as much as possible in the style of the 1860s,” Julie Iorio said. “We keep the décor appropriate for the mansion.”

Visitors who appreciate the historic home’s annual holiday decorations are seeing love in action.

And that’s a theme for every season.

Let there be lights!

All this decking-the-halls talk (see above) leads us to asking for holiday lights suggestions.

Are you a fellow holiday decorating warrior? Does Clark Griswold call you for pointers?

Then help us out here! We’re looking for the biggest, brightest, wackiest holiday lights in Kenosha County to highlight in the Kenosha News.

Send us your address and a brief description of your lights. Or, send us the address(es) of other outstanding lighting displays you’ve seen. (You can also send us Hi Res jpeg images of the lights for possible use.)

Send the information to: Holiday Lights: Liz Snyder, c/o Kenosha News, 6535 Green Bay Road, Kenosha, WI 53142. Send emails to: esnyder@kenoshanews.com. We need the information by 10 a.m. on Dec. 15. Thanks!

Seeing red?

Kenosha native Melvin Gordon may have gotten an early Christmas gift from the Kansas City Chiefs, of all people.

After Gordon was let go by the Denver Broncos on Nov. 21, he joined the Chiefs’ practice squad. That means he’s staying in the AFC West and is now playing for a former division rival.

More importantly to us here in Kenosha, it means we (hopefully) haven’t seen the last of Gordon on an NFL field.

As of Thursday, Gordon isn’t on the team’s 53-man roster, but we’re hoping he can work his way into an active role with the Chiefs. With running backs Clyde Edwards-Helaire on injured reserve and Jerick McKinnon dealing with a hamstring injury, things are rather fluid at that position.

The 29-year-old former Bradford High School and Wisconsin Badgers star was a Pro Bowler in 2016 and 2018 when he played for the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers. He also ran for a career-high 1,105 yards in 2017 for the Chargers and is known for picking up yardage between the tackles and beating defenders with speed in the open field.

The biggest problem for Gordon is ball security. He fumbled five times this season, often at costly times in games. Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters Gordon’s most recent fumble was “unacceptable” before the team released him.

As for the Chiefs, coach Andy Reid said of the Gordon signing, “We’ll just see where this thing goes. He sure has been a heck of a player in this league.”

“We’ll see” doesn’t sound like a ringing endorsement, but it’s exactly what Kenosha News Editor Dick Martin said to me when I was hired by the newspaper. More than three decades later, I’m still on our active roster — despite my own fumbles along the way.

Hang in there, Melvin. We look forward to seeing you back in a red uniform.