Kenosha's John Cooper on special 'Fox & Friends' on Sunday

Kenosha resident John Cooper, the lead-singer and bassist for the Christian rock band Skillet, will appear on “Fox & Friends” Sunday for a live broadcast from the Talladega Super Speedway for Nascar’s Geico 500 Race.

The special edition of the talk show airs from 5 to 8 a.m. April 24 on Fox News Channel.

When he’s on stage, Cooper looms large, as a commanding figure at music festivals filled with thousands of screaming fans.

But here at home in Kenosha, with his wife and children, he says fans would be surprised to know “how so many aspects of Skillet’s life are very traditional. Our music is loud and aggressive, and we look crazy, but at home, we read a lot and we’re all into our Christian faith and our family life.”

Family life lies at the heart of Skillet, which has sold millions of records around the world and has been touring for more than 25 years.

After a performing break forced by COVID-19 shutdowns, Cooper and the rest of Skillet — his wife, Korey, along with Jen Ledger and Seth Morrison — are once again touring to support their latest album release. (“Dominion” came out on Jan. 14.)

Cooper, who is also a best-selling author and podcaster, will also lead the Motor Racing Outreach Chapel Service for drivers this afternoon before the race begins.

“This is my first-ever Nascar race, and I’m so pumped!” he said in a statement released by his publicist.

Back on tour

Skillet recently wrapped a headline run for Winter Jam 2022 across the U.S., and after postponing twice due to COVID, will finally return to Europe for a summer trek of eight countries, including Austria, France, Italy, Switzerland and the U.K.

Unfortunately, previously scheduled dates in both the Ukraine and Russia had to be canceled. The band recently posted a video on their social media accounts showing their support for Ukraine, with footage from previous tour dates in the country.

Skillet has amassed a rabid international fanbase throughout their career, selling out arenas in 26 countries and four continents.

Cooper’s best-selling book, “Awake & Alive to Truth,” has had multiple print runs and won the Book Impact Award at the 2021 K-Love Fan Awards. The book is available at www.johnlcooper.com/awake. His podcast, Cooperstuff, continues to grow rapidly as well with an average weekly audience of more than 100,000 listeners and more than 2.5 million downloads.

Quiet start

The band started in Memphis, Tenn., in the mid-1990s “where there was a cool rock scene happening,” Cooper said. “We were just happy to be playing music and were working with a small indie record label before Atlantic Records signed us.”

After playing for a time in small coffeehouses — and growing through word of mouth — Skillet became what one music writer called “the biggest selling band you’ve never heard of,” Cooper said, laughing.

“Nobody is more shocked than me” is how Cooper describes heading up a band that has been performing for more than 25 years.

“I never imagined in a million years we’d still be playing music,” he said. “We’re very blessed. We never really ‘hit it big,’ we’ve just had incredible support, grassroots support, that has lasted and lasted. Now we do shows and have three generations of families come together who all love the band.”

Cooper realizes a rock band thriving for a quarter of a century “is a very unusual story in music.”

And he’s quick to add that it’s been “my dream come true. Playing music is the only thing I was ever good at, and it’s one of my favorite things in the whole world.”

All about the music

While performing on stage is a thrill, for Cooper, it’s all about making connections.

“Music gives a lot of hope to people,” he said. “Music can make people feel understood, make them feel not so lonely, give them hope when they’re really down — people draw on music for that life force.”

That feeling of connection, he added, is more important now than ever.

“Concerts and sporting events are the only places in America where all kinds of people come together, and it doesn’t matter whether you’re religious or not, rich or poor, Democrat or Republican. We’ve all come together to cheer for our team or enjoy the music and that’s really unifying.”

Family life

Cooper writes music and performs with his wife, Korey, who joined Skillet in 1999, just three years after John started the band.

“It’s wonderful having my wife in the band with me,” he said. “Our two kids were raised on the road. I never thought we’d do family life this way, but it’s been remarkable.

“People tell me they couldn’t work with their spouse,” he added, “but we love it. We both love music, and talking to fans about our music is such a rush. People tell us they quit drugs or decided not to kill themselves or first heard about Jesus because of our music. We’ve both experienced that, and it’s given us a special connection to our fans. It’s been such a privilege.”

John and Korey met through Kenosha’s Living Light Christian Church.

