Kenosha's John Cooper: The rock star next door

On stage, John Cooper looms large, a commanding figure at music festivals filled with thousands of screaming fans.

At home in Kenosha with his wife and children? Not so much.

Fans would be surprised to know, he said, “how so many aspects of Skillet’s life are very traditional. Our music is loud and aggressive, and we look crazy, but at home, we read a lot and we’re all into our Christian faith and our family life.”

Family life lies at the heart of Skillet, which has sold millions of records around the world and has been touring for more than 25 years.

After a performing break forced by COVID-19 shutdowns, Cooper and the rest of Skillet — his wife, Korey, along with Jen Ledger and Seth Morrison — are once again touring to support an album release. (“Dominion” came out on Jan. 14.)

Cooper — talking on the phone from Nashville, Tenn. — couldn’t be happier to be on the road.

“Thankfully, we are back to performing in person again,” he said, sounding happy, relieved and maybe a bit tired from a show the night before.

“In 2020, we were finishing up our tour when lockdowns happened,” he recalled. “We did about 20 dates on the tour before the lockdown — and then only two shows after that for the whole rest of the year.”

Band with longevity

In October, Skillet “celebrated our 25th anniversary as a band,” he said. “It was a strange way to spend it, at home. We’d usually be on the road but were still sort of grounded.”

The band started in Memphis, Tenn., in the mid-1990s “where there was a cool rock scene happening,” Cooper said. “We were just happy to be playing music and were working with a small indie record label before Atlantic Records signed us.”

After playing for a time in small coffeehouses — and growing through word of mouth — Skillet became what one music writer called “the biggest selling band you’ve never heard of,” Cooper said, laughing.

“Nobody is more shocked than me” is how Cooper describes heading up a band that has been performing for more than 25 years.

“I never imagined in a million years we’d still be playing music,” he said. “We’re very blessed. We never really ‘hit it big,’ we’ve just had incredible support, grassroots support, that has lasted and lasted. Now we do shows and have three generations of families come together who all love the band.”

Cooper realizes a rock band thriving for a quarter of a century “is a very unusual story in music.”

And he’s quick to add that it’s been “my dream come true. Playing music is the only thing I was ever good at, and it’s one of my favorite things in the whole world.”

All about the music

While performing on stage is a thrill, for Cooper, it’s all about making connections.

“Music gives a lot of hope to people,” he said. “Music can make people feel understood, make them feel not so lonely, give them hope when they’re really down — people draw on music for that life force.”

That feeling of connection, he added, is more important now than ever.

“Concerts and sporting events are the only places in America where all kinds of people come together, and it doesn’t matter whether you’re religious or not, rich or poor, Democrat or Republican. We’ve all come together to cheer for our team or enjoy the music and that’s really unifying.”

Family life

Cooper writes music and performs with his wife, Korey, who joined Skillet in 1999, just three years after John started the band.

“It’s wonderful having my wife in the band with me,” he said. “Our two kids were raised on the road. I never thought we’d do family life this way, but it’s been remarkable.

“People tell me they couldn’t work with their spouse,” he added, “but we love it. We both love music, and talking to fans about our music is such a rush. People tell us they quit drugs or decided not to kill themselves or first heard about Jesus because of our music. We’ve both experienced that, and it’s given us a special connection to our fans. It’s been such a privilege.”

John and Korey met through Kenosha’s Living Light Christian Church.

“I’m from Memphis and went to a sister church there,” he explained. “My wife’s dad started the church here, and that’s how we connected.”

“Nobody thought we’d get together” is how he describes the beginning of their relationship.

“She’s quiet, intelligent, deep and serious — and I’m the opposite of all those things,” he said. But something must have clicked; they will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary on March 1.

Settled in Kenosha

Cooper’s biggest shock after moving to Kenosha was “living in such a snowy place. Being from Memphis, I only saw snow in the movie ‘Home Alone’ before I lived here.”

He admits moving away from the thriving music scene near Nashville “was tough, but my wife has a big, close family, and we love the church here. There are more important things in our lives than making the best business decisions. We prioritized having family stability, which has made a big difference.”

Seeing the world

Skillet has performed all around the globe and “is bigger in Russian than in America,” Cooper said, laughing. “I have no earthly idea how that happened.” (It could be because Skillet braved the cold and performed in Siberia in the winter. “People really came out for those shows,” he said. “Probably because there’s not much else going on at that time.”)’

His favorite places to visit include Moscow — “I never imagined we’d play Russia, and we’ve been there 10 times now” — and Prague, which he calls “the coolest city I’ve ever seen. I love the medieval architecture.”

Their current tour takes Skillet through the South and Southwest areas of the U.S., with a few shows in Indiana. In April, they’ll perform at a Milwaukee Admirals hockey game.

Road warrior tips

Talking as someone who “lives on the road” for much of the year, Cooper offers this advice: “You need to have a system and a schedule so you can live as if you’re living at home. It takes personal discipline, but otherwise you stay up all night playing video games on the bus. Instead, pretend you’re at home, get a routine and stay productive.

“That’s why,” he added. “you’ll see me lifting weights outside the bus. I try to work out on the road every day.”

