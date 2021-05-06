Kenosha's Lakefront Trolley starts running Friday

Kenosha's Lakefront Trolley will hit the road for the season starting Friday.

The trolley — which takes riders along the lakefront from Carthage College to Kemper Center, with stops at the Pennoyer Park band shell, Lemon Street Gallery, the History Center, Kenosha Public Museum, Civil War Museum, the transit center and Lakeside Towers — will run from 3:45 to 9:15 p.m. on Fridays; 1:45 to 9:15 p.m. Saturdays; and 1:45 to 6:15 p.m. Sundays through September.

The rubber-tired trolley departs the transit center, 724 54th St., at five minutes past the hour on its southbound route and departs the transit center 30 minutes past the hour on its northbound route.

For a map of the trolley route, go to www.kenosha.org/images/public-transit/LakefrontTrolley2018map.jpg

For more details on the trolley schedule, log on at www.kenosha.org/images/public-transit/ModifiedLakefrontTrolleySchedule2021.pdf

There are markers along the route, and people can also flag down the driver for pick up along the way.

Fares are $1 for adults and 50 center for children.

Note: The days and hours the trolley is running are subject to change with adjustments to COVID-19 CDC protocols and standards.

