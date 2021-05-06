Kenosha's Lakefront Trolley starts running Friday

Kenosha’s trolley makes its rounds through the Allendale neighborhood. The lakefront route takes the trolley from the north end of Pennoyer Park to the Kemper Center.
The Lakefront Trolley runs along the lakefront, from Carthage College at the north end of the route to Kemper Center at the south end.
Kenosha's Lakefront Trolley will hit the road for the season starting Friday.
The trolley — which takes riders along the lakefront from Carthage College to Kemper Center, with stops at the Pennoyer Park band shell, Lemon Street Gallery, the History Center, Kenosha Public Museum, Civil War Museum, the transit center and Lakeside Towers — will run from 3:45 to 9:15 p.m. on Fridays; 1:45 to 9:15 p.m. Saturdays; and 1:45 to 6:15 p.m. Sundays through September.
The rubber-tired trolley departs the transit center, 724 54th St., at five minutes past the hour on its southbound route and departs the transit center 30 minutes past the hour on its northbound route.
There are markers along the route, and people can also flag down the driver for pick up along the way.
Fares are $1 for adults and 50 center for children.
Note: The days and hours the trolley is running are subject to change with adjustments to COVID-19 CDC protocols and standards.
IN PHOTOS: Garden of Eatin mural painting
GARDEN OF EATIN MURAL
Gina Brack, in eighth grade at Lincoln Middle School, paints a mural at the Garden of Eatin, located at 2011 57th St., on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Lincoln Middle School students partnered with the Garden of Eatin and are painting the mural throughout the week at the community garden's expanded location, also known as the Windchime Garden. The Garden of Eatin provides fresh produce for Grace Welcome Center and helps feed the hungry and homeless.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
GARDEN OF EATIN MURAL
Amber Stone, an art teacher at Lincoln Middle School, helps paint a mural with students at the Garden of Eatin, located at 2011 57th St., on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Lincoln Middle School students partnered with the Garden of Eatin and are painting the mural throughout the week at the community garden's expanded location, also known as the Windchime Garden. The Garden of Eatin provides fresh produce for Grace Welcome Center and helps feed the hungry and homeless.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
GARDEN OF EATIN MURAL
Isaiah Olsen, in eighth grade at Lincoln Middle School, puts paint on his hand to make hand prints on a mural at the Garden of Eatin, located at 2011 57th St., on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Lincoln Middle School students partnered with the Garden of Eatin and are painting the mural throughout the week at the community garden's expanded location, also known as the Windchime Garden. The Garden of Eatin provides fresh produce for Grace Welcome Center and helps feed the hungry and homeless.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
GARDEN OF EATIN MURAL
Noah Russell, left, and Isaiah Olsen, both in eighth grade at Lincoln Middle School, put paint on their hands to make hand prints on a mural at the Garden of Eatin, located at 2011 57th St., on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Lincoln Middle School students partnered with the Garden of Eatin and are painting the mural throughout the week at the community garden's expanded location, also known as the Windchime Garden. The Garden of Eatin provides fresh produce for Grace Welcome Center and helps feed the hungry and homeless.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Truly lending a hand
Isaiah Olsen, an eighth-grader at Lincoln Middle School, makes a hand print on a mural at the Garden of Eatin, located at 2011 57th St., on Tuesday. Lincoln Middle School students partnered with the Garden of Eatin and are painting the mural throughout the week at the community garden’s expanded location, also known as the Windchime Garden. The Garden of Eatin provides fresh produce for Grace Welcome Center and helps feed the hungry and homeless.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
GARDEN OF EATIN MURAL
Students from Lincoln Middle School are painting a mural at the Garden of Eatin, located at 2011 57th St., on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Lincoln Middle School students partnered with the Garden of Eatin and are painting the mural throughout the week at the community garden's expanded location, also known as the Windchime Garden. The Garden of Eatin provides fresh produce for Grace Welcome Center and helps feed the hungry and homeless.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
GARDEN OF EATIN MURAL
Isaiah Russell, in eighth grade at Lincoln Middle School, left, gets help putting red paint on his hand from his art teacher, Amber Stone, at the Garden of Eatin, located at 2011 57th St., on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Lincoln Middle School students partnered with the Garden of Eatin and are painting the mural throughout the week at the community garden's expanded location, also known as the Windchime Garden. The Garden of Eatin provides fresh produce for Grace Welcome Center and helps feed the hungry and homeless.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
