Kenosha's Lakeside Players performing “The Addams Family” musical

KENOSHA — They’re creepy and they’re kooky, mysterious and spooky — and they’re on stage at the Rhode Center for the Arts.

The community theater troupe's latest production is “The Addams Family,” a Broadway show inspired by the 1960s sitcom about a ghoulish family.

The TV show — which lives on endlessly in reruns — was itself based on the Addams Family characters created by Charles Addams in his single-panel gag cartoons.

The Addams Family characters have proved so popular, they’ve also been on the big screen, in live action and animated form.

Katie Gray — the local community theater's president — said the show was chosen "for several reasons — the first being we wanted to have a great Halloween show."

"The Addams Family" production also "launches this season as the season of musicals," Gray said. "We have three large-scale musicals in this season; something we have never done before. This show in particular is just a great comedy, too, and has name recognition."

The 2022-2023 season marks "the first full season we have had since COVID," she added, "and we really wanted to go up with a bang."

Gray herself saw this show a few years ago "and I thought it would work for our stage so well. When the opportunity was presented, we couldn't say no."

Colin Swanson, a veteran of high school and local community theater in Kenosha, is directing "The Addams Family." He's part of what Gray calls "our new directorial blood, who are really excited about the shows we are putting on this season."

Audiences, Gray said, "will love this amazingly talented cast, and it's a really heartfelt story about love and growing up."

The plot centers around the Addams family daughter, Wednesday, who has fallen in love with a "normal" boy and worries about how he'll fit in with her offbeat family.

"It's funny, it's poignant and it's a coming-of-age story," Gray said. "Frankly, the show is just fun, and that is probably the best reason to come see it."

As for why "The Addams Family" remains so popular after so many years?

Gray believes that, despite the Addams Family members being so ghoulish in a wacky way, people can still relate to the characters.

"The Addams family represents what we want all of our families to be — loving and supporting," she said. "They might have their own peculiar way of doing things, but there is no doubt that Gomez and Morticia are some of the most loving parents portrayed in any type of media, and they are very much in love with each other.

"I think you can easily see the macabre things as a joke but underneath it all, it is a very tight family unit and that type of love resonates with every generation."