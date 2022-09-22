 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kenosha's Lakeside Players performing "Winnie the Pooh"

KENOSHA — The Lakeside Players community theater troupe is performing "Winnie the Pooh," the tale of Christopher Robin's fat little "bear of very little brain" who would like to drift peacefully through life, humming tunes and stopping frequently to eat "a little something."

However, he finds himself involved in all sorts of frantic adventures, assisted by such friends as the dismal Eeyore, Piglet and Rabbit, with his countless relations. Pooh's intentions are always the best, but his passion for honey and condensed milk keeps getting him into trouble.

The final three performances are at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. in Downtown Kenosha.

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 23-25. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students and senior citizens. For more information, call 262-657-7529 or log on at rhodecenter.org.

