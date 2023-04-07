The featured exhibit at Lemon Street Gallery this month contains pieces by three artists “and it all works together beautifully,” said Dean Habegger.

Habegger’s paintings and mixed media works share the exhibit space with Julie Schilf’s ceramics pieces and J. Kalani’s abstract paintings.

While Habegger and Schilf both studied art, Kalani “just goes for it,” Habegger said while touring the exhibit Wednesday. “She’s only been painting for a few years, and I love the energy in her pieces.”

Habegger has been a working artist for more than 40 years, and he enjoys revisiting and reworking earlier pieces — often while collaborating with other artists.

“Collaborations take me out of myself,” he said of working with others. “Instead of just working alone on my own, I have to respond to what I’m seeing from the other artist.”

Schilf works alone in her studio, but she collaborates with an “artist” of a different sort.

“I work with a lot of found objects,” she said of her vessels and other ceramic pieces.

In this show, she has some sculptures (like the “Stone Yoga” piece) resting on rocks.

“Those works came out of rock hunting,” she said. “The rock tells me what it wants the piece to be.”

Habegger, too, uses found objects, including natural items like dried cantaloupe skins and celery leaves in one of his collaboration pieces, with Kalani.

He is also showcasing collaborations with artists Samira Gdisis, Margaret Heller and Tim Flynn.

Habegger’s materials range from acrylic paint to “burned acorn squash I forgot was in the oven,” which is part of one of his sculptures.

Kalani said her pieces reflect “my mood. My choice of colors, tools and technique all reveal a little something about my emotions.”

No matter what her mood is, however, she always fills her paintings with color. Lots and lots of color.

“Colors can speak as loudly as voices,” she said, “if you choose to listen.”

In addition to bright colors, Kalani’s works also share this characteristic: They all have “human” names, like Colette and Audrey. Kalani said she has “great fun both naming the paintings and personifying them on Instagram.”

Any Habegger works on display in this exhibit might show up later, looking quite different.

“I never feel like forcing a piece to get finished,” he said, noting that he “recently reworked a piece from college.”

“I have to do a variety of things,” Habegger added. “That’s just in my nature, and collaborating with other artists makes it a real mix, like a great salad.”