 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kenosha's Lemon Street Gallery hosting reception on July 9

Lemon Street Gallery

Lemon Street Gallery & Artspace, 4601 Sheridan Road, is hosting an artists’ reception from 6 to 9 p.m. July 9.

 KENOSHA NEWS FILE PHOTO

Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road, is hosting an opening exhibit from 6 to 9 this evening (July 9) for its latest exhibit.

The show, running through July 30, features works by Morgan Adams, Frank Heister and Kim Rahal.

The reception is free and features refreshments.

The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays.

Lemon Street also offers art classes in painting, pottery, stained glass and other mediums, and has a clay studio on site.

The gallery is also hosting “Lemon Street Night at the Kenosha Kingfish” on Thursday, July 14.

Tickets are $15 — including a Kingfish hat — with part of the proceeds going to support the gallery. The 6:35 p.m. game is also “Bark in the Park,” with dogs welcome, and Youth Sports Night at Simmons Field.

At the Kingfish game, Lemon Street will also host a community art project and a 50/50 raffle.

People are also reading…

For more information, go to lemonstreetgallery.org or check the gallery’s Facebook page.

View Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Burlington July 4 fireworks postponed

Burlington July 4 fireworks postponed

The City of Burlington's July 4 fireworks have been "postponed to a later date," the city said Monday afternoon, due to safety concerns related to expected storms.

Watch Now: Related Video

Shinzo Abe, powerful former Japan PM, leaves divided legacy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert