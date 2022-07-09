Kenosha's Lemon Street Gallery hosting reception on July 9

Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road, is hosting an opening exhibit from 6 to 9 this evening (July 9) for its latest exhibit.

The show, running through July 30, features works by Morgan Adams, Frank Heister and Kim Rahal.

The reception is free and features refreshments.

The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays.

Lemon Street also offers art classes in painting, pottery, stained glass and other mediums, and has a clay studio on site.

The gallery is also hosting “Lemon Street Night at the Kenosha Kingfish” on Thursday, July 14.

Tickets are $15 — including a Kingfish hat — with part of the proceeds going to support the gallery. The 6:35 p.m. game is also “Bark in the Park,” with dogs welcome, and Youth Sports Night at Simmons Field.

At the Kingfish game, Lemon Street will also host a community art project and a 50/50 raffle.

For more information, go to lemonstreetgallery.org or check the gallery’s Facebook page.