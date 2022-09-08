 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kenosha's Library Park Historic Walking Tours on Sept. 10

Simmons Library

Kenosha's Simmons Library is located in Library Park and is featured on historic walking tours of the Downtown area.

 KENOSHA NEWS FILE PHOTO

KENOSHA — The Kenosha County Historical Society hosts Library Park Historic Walking Tours on the second Saturday of the month, running through October.

The next tour date is Saturday, Sept. 10.

The organization operates the Kenosha History Center and the seasonal Southport Light Station Museum.

Each tour begins at 11 a.m. at the Civil War Memorial/Winged Victory Statue north of the Simmons Library in Downtown Kenosha's Library Park and typically lasts 90 minutes, with a leisurely walk around the park discussing the architectural and historical significance of most buildings. The tours are led by volunteer historians.

The Library Park Historic District is one of four historic districts designated in the City of Kenosha. 

Tours are $10 per person, and reservations for the Walking Tour must be made in advance. Contact the Kenosha History Center to make reservations at 262-654-5770. 

