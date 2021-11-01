 Skip to main content
Kenosha's Municipal Golf Court closed through Thursday, to close for season on Sunday
The City of Kenosha’s Municipal Golf Course at Washington Park will be closed Monday through Thursday this week due to cold temperatures and morning frost.

The golf course will reopen Friday through Sunday, which will be the final day of the 2021 golf season.

The Kenosha Parks Department expressed its appreciation to the community for another successful season and looks forward to resuming golf operations in the spring of 2022.

Why does a golf ball have dimples? It's a simple question, but according to Business Insider, they play a big part in how far that ball can fly. A dimpled golf ball can travel nearly twice as far as one without dimples. The trick is how the ball interacts with the air around it. The dimples create tiny air currents that change direction around the ball. A golf ball has between 300 to 500 dimples.
