Kenosha's Municipal Golf Court closed through Thursday, to close for season on Sunday

FALCONS EYEING A STATE TITLE
Central sophomore Kylie Walker lines up a putt during the Southern Lakes Conference Girls Golf Tournament earlier this season at Evergreen Golf Club in Elkhorn. Walker and the Falcons qualified as a team for the WIAA Division-1 State Tournament, which started Monday and concluded Tuesday at University Ridge in Verona. After Monday's first round, Central was tied for first place with Middleton at 318, and the Falcons had taken a three-shot lead at press time Tuesday. Individually at press time Tuesday, Kylie Walker was alone in fifth place at 1-over-par, four strokes off the lead, while her twin sister, Katelyn Walker, was alone in ninth place at 4-over. Tuesday's final round concluded too late to be included in this edition of the News. For coverage, visit kenoshanews.com/sports and pick up Thursday's print edition of the News.