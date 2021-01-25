Kenosha's new Downtown parking structure nearly complete; opening date still uncertain

Construction on the city’s new Downtown parking structure is nearing completion this week, but an opening date for vehicle use remains to be determined.

“Well, we’re getting there. The majority of the structure is complete,” said John Boldt, project manager with Clark-Dietz, in a update to the city’s Public Works Committee Monday night.

Boldt said the stair towers, by the end of the week, will all have “permanent” heating. Most of the painting of the towers is complete.

“There are some walls in the southeast tower that has to be painted yet. All the concrete work has been completed,” he said. “We’re working through the details for determining occupancy, when we can put cars in there.”

In addition, Boldt said the city is awaiting the communications system to operate the garage elevator and for an inspection.

“That, we’re hoping to have done in the second week of February,” he said.

He said once the elevator is operational, cars can be allowed in the structure. Last month, city officials anticipated an occupancy date as early as Friday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}