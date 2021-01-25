Kenosha's new Downtown parking structure nearly complete; opening date still uncertain

Construction on the city’s new Downtown parking structure is nearing completion this week, but an opening date for vehicle use remains to be determined.
“Well, we’re getting there. The majority of the structure is complete,” said John Boldt, project manager with Clark-Dietz, in a update to the city’s Public Works Committee Monday night.
Boldt said the stair towers, by the end of the week, will all have “permanent” heating. Most of the painting of the towers is complete.
“There are some walls in the southeast tower that has to be painted yet. All the concrete work has been completed,” he said. “We’re working through the details for determining occupancy, when we can put cars in there.”
In addition, Boldt said the city is awaiting the communications system to operate the garage elevator and for an inspection.
“That, we’re hoping to have done in the second week of February,” he said.
He said once the elevator is operational, cars can be allowed in the structure. Last month, city officials anticipated an occupancy date as early as Friday.
When the garage does open, however, the top level of the five-story structure will be temporarily closed until spring for snow removal. Even so, the parking garage will still have 287 of its 364 slots available for use, he said.
“I think that’s probably enough for what we need right now,” Boldt said.
The project’s completion, which was originally set for the end of last year, is already overdue and over budget. Last month the city increased its contingency for completion from $306,000 to $461,640 and invoked a $500 penalty in its contract with contractor JH Findorff & Son for each day the project is behind.
The project was delayed in the summer after construction crews had to unearth an old foundation of a building that went previously undetected.
“Right now, Findorff plans to have all construction activities, with the exception of the elevator testing and inspection, completed by (Friday),” he said. “They are confident they can make that, so we’ll see what happens…we’re getting close.”
Street maintenance at the site, which includes the mill and overlay resurfacing of Eighth Avenue, along with the sealing of the concrete deck and landscaping around the garage will resume in the spring.
Despite the setbacks, Public Works Committee Chair Mitch Pederson remained optimistic for the opening.
“It’s exciting driving by every time and seeing more and more work done,” said Pedersen. “It should be open soon and that will be nice.”