Kenosha's own Melvin Gorden, Trae Waynes to host national football tournament in July

Two Kenosha natives now playing in the National Football League have announced plans to host a national tournament in Wisconsin in July.

Melvin Gordon III, a running back the Denver Broncos, and Trae Waynes, a defensive back for the Cincinnati Bengals, are teaming to host an adult 8-man contact flag football tournament on July 16.

The event will take place at Camp Randall Stadium at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, on July 16 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Participants must be 18 or older and must be either post-collegiate players or otherwise cannot be competing on collegiate teams so as not to violate NCAA regulations.

Teams up to a maximum of 20 players per team can participate for a $500 entry fee for the chance to win the grand prize of $10,000.

Registration will begin on June 1. Sign up and get addition information online at melvingordon.org/events.

Gordon and Waynes both graduated from Bradford High School in Kenosha. Gordon had a standout career at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Waynes was a standout defensive back at Michigan State University.

Both were selected in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft, Waynes 11th overall by the Minnesota Vikings, and Gorden 15th overall by the San Diego Chargers.

