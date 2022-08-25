Kenosha's Peanut Butter and Jam concerts continue Aug. 25

KENOSHA — The 20th season of Peanut Butter and Jam concerts wraps up its 2022 slate today with performances by 7th Heaven.

The band is perhaps best known for opening for Bon Jovi at Chicago's Soldier Field.

Chicago-based 7th Heaven was started in 1985 by guitarist Richie Hofherr, Tony Di Giulio and Michael Mooshey. The band has continued to perform ever since, with a changing roster of performers.

The band was reportedly named by co-founder Mooshey in 1985, inspired by the line "we'll be right in 7th heaven" from the song "Rock Around the Clock" by Bill Haley & His Comets.

To date, 7th Heaven has sold some 100,000 CDs to date. The group's "Silver" double CD, released in 2004, was a popular release.

There are two free concerts today, Aug. 25: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.

The weekly performances take place in Veterans Memorial Park, located at 54th Street and Sixth Avenue on Kenosha’s harbor.

At the afternoon show, audiences get “a sneak preview” of the evening performance, as members of that week’s band perform an acoustic show.

The full band then takes the stage for the evening show.