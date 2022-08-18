Kenosha's Picnic in the Park is Aug. 20

If you go

What: Picnic in the Park

When: 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20

Where: Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers

Admission: Free

Schedule:

4 to 8 p.m.: Local community partner booths

4 to 8 p.m.: Kids’ games and bounce houses

4 to 9 p.m.: Concessions — 2022 Food Truck Series

4 to 6 p.m.: Live music by the Ethan Keller Group (rock)

6:30 to 8:30 p.m.: Live music by Failure to Launch (pop)

Dusk: Fireworks finale

SOMERS — Kenosha County Parks is hosting a Picnic in the Park celebration Saturday in Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers.

The free event features activities for all ages: Live music, interactive kids’ activities, food trucks and fireworks.

There will also be a dash of learning available, too, at the all-day event, with educational booths “aimed at raising awareness and educating the public on the value of parks,” according to organizers.

Picnic in the Park is 4 to 9 p.m. Aug. 20 in the area around the Petrifying Springs Biergarten on the south end of the park.

In addition to the activities, Kenosha County Parks will host food truck vendors as part of the Biergarten’s summer long “Traveling Food Truck Series.”

As for live music, here’s the schedule:

The Ethan Keller Group will kick off the event at 4 p.m., playing "a blend of folk, blues and rock -- with funk, jazz and hip hop."

The headliner act, starting at 6:30 p.m., is Failure to Launch.

The Milwaukee based band was the 2021 winner of Shepherd Express’ Best of Milwaukee for best cover/tribute band.

The group describes itself as "a popular high-energy cover band that has been rockin’ for nearly two decades."

Audience members can expect "a dynamic show of some of the most upbeat and danceable pop, rock, hip hop and country music of the past 60 years."

The band features three vocalists, a two-man percussion section, a keyboard player, a guitar and a bass player -- and a professional DJ.

The band started "in our parent's basements, and we've grown from playing our first show at Whitnall High School's Battle of the Bands to rocking out for huge crowds at Summerfest, Oktoberfest and everything in between."

The band's sets include "an extremely diverse repertoire of songs and mashups, from Backstreet Boys to Beastie Boys," with songs ranging from the 1960s "all the way up to the current top 40."

The event will then come to a close with a fireworks show starting at dusk (about 8:30 p.m.).

“This is an event that’s truly for the community — another highlight of a busy summer,” Kenosha County Executive Kerkman said. “It will be a perfect day to come out, enjoy some fun with the family and hear some great live music.

Note: Western Kenosha County Transit will provide shuttle services for visitors to the Biergarten and parking areas. Additional parking and shuttle services will be available at University of Wisconsin-Parkside Parking Lots B and C in the Rita Lot.