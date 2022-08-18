Kenosha's "Picnic in the Park" is Saturday in Petrifying Springs Park

August is like one long Summer Clearance Sale: Everything must go! Last chance to purchase!

Already, the Kenosha Pops Concert Band's summer season has ended, church festivals are done — and Twilight Jazz and Lincoln Park Live! are wrapping up their performances this coming week, too.

But before we turn our eyes toward a new school year and the promise of NFL games that actually count, there's a huge summer party happening on Saturday.

Kenosha County Parks is hosting a “Picnic in the Park” celebration in Petrifying Springs Park.

"It's been very successful," said Kenosha County Parks Director Matt Collins of the event, which started in 2017.

"That event was part of the 90th anniversary celebration for the Kenosha County Parks System," Collins said. "People really loved it, so that got us thinking about continuing it every year.

"We did a little bit of research and found out that in the 1980s, there was a 'Picnic in the Park' event, so we went retro to bring it back each year."

After skipping 2020 due to COVID-19, "Picnic in the Park" roared back in 2021 to a huge crowd that hung around despite rainy weather.

"It's been growing each year," Collins said. "There are so many activities for people to enjoy until fireworks time."

The starting time was moved back from noon to 4 p.m. "to allow people to enjoy the earlier part of their day somewhere else and then head to the park," Collins said.

Because it is a picnic for everyone, the event has "a family friendly vibe," Collins said. "There are more activities than just music. We'll have 'bouncy houses' for kids, free children's games through FitFam Kenosha and booths from nonprofit groups like the Pringle Nature Center."

As for food, Collins expects eight to 10 food trucks to be on site, along with food options at the Biergarten.

The music

Picking a band for an event designed to appeal to a wide range of ages is tricky and involves "doing some research," Collins said. "We want a crowd pleaser, a pop or cover band so people can sing along to the songs they know or at least tap their feet."

Saturday's headlining act, starting at 6:30 p.m., is Failure to Launch.

The group describes itself as “a popular high-energy cover band that has been rockin’ for nearly two decades.”

The band features three vocalists, a two-man percussion section, a keyboard player, a guitar and a bass player — and a professional DJ.

"The band seemed like a good match for this event," Collins said. "Last year, we had Betsy Ade and the Well-Known Strangers, which was great. The bands bring in their own crowds, and this can be a chance for us to attract people who might not have been to our parks before."

Once those people are in the park, he added, "they see our hiking trails and dog parks and the other attractions we have in our parks all the time."

The big finish

All the games, food and music lead up to a big-bang finale: Fireworks.

"You can't have an event like this without fireworks," Collins said. "The show should start right after the band stops playing. We don't want people to have to wait around.

"This is a celebration of what our Kenosha County parks have to offer," he added. "We have incredible quality-of-life amenities here in our own backyard."

This event "is truly for the community — another highlight of a busy summer,” Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman said. “It will be a perfect day to come out, enjoy some fun with the family and hear some great live music.