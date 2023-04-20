KENOSHA — The Pollard Gallery, 518 56th St. in Downtown Kenosha, is hosting a closing reception for its Artist Choice Award Show.

The free reception is 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 29. Light refreshments will be served.

"The annual Artist Choice Award Show was quite a success," said he gallery’s Brian Wolf. "We had many entries. We would like to thank everyone who stopped in to vote for their favorite piece of art."

Gallery artist Vicky Kwasny "had the most votes and won first place," Wolf said. "Her prize is to have her own solo show in August of this year. Cary Mertens placed both second and third in the voting and will also have her own private show, in July of this year. She is also going to become a member of the gallery in the near future, so you will be able to see her work on a regular basis at the gallery."

Coming up in May is the Pollard Gallery Artist Show. An opening reception for this show is 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday May 6.

"Stop by during the reception if you can," Wolf said, "or during our regular hours to see what our artists have been up to."

The gallery is accepting new members.

Interested individuals can apply by contacting Joann Bates at joannbates.jb@gmail.com to start the process. In your email, include at least two photos of your work and a short bio, Wolf said. All work is juried after completion of a membership application. You can also complete this jury process by bringing in work, a short bio and completing the application during regular gallery hours.

For the spring/summer season, the gallery is now open with expanded hours: noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, noon to 6 p.m. Friday-Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

For information about upcoming events, “like” the Pollard Gallery on Facebook.