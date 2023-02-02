KENOSHA — The Pollard Gallery, 518 56th St. in Downtown Kenosha, is undergoing a "face-lift," with the entire layout of the gallery changing, officials said.

"One of our new ideas is a 'small wall,' which will have art no bigger than 8-by-10 inches and priced very affordably," said the gallery’s Brian Wolf. "With the new design creating more space, we also are looking for new 2D and 3D artists to join our community. Interested artists can leave a message via our Pollard Gallery Facebook page, contact Tim at trprozwad@gmail.com or go to the Rhode Center for the Arts website and click on the Pollard Gallery to get the application and get the process started."

Wolf invites people to "stop in and see what you think of the gallery changes."

In addition to the gallery changes, the venue is also getting ready for its Spring Show, opening March 15 and running through April 30.

"The show will coincide with the very popular Bowls and Books event," Wolf said.

2D artwork up to 24-by-30 inches in size is eligible for this show.

"The work need not be framed but must be wired for hanging," Wolf said.

The cost to submit one or two pieces for the exhibit (plus an application form) is $10. Art pieces can be dropped of March 2-13 during regular gallery hours: noon to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. An opening reception for the Spring Show is Wednesday, March 15. For information about upcoming events, “like” the Pollard Gallery on Facebook.