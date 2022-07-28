Kenosha's Pollard Gallery welcomes new artists in August

KENOSHA — The Pollard Gallery, 518 56th St., welcomes new artists, whose work will be on display in the month of August.

Chicago native Shelly Brucar "has an affinity for the outdoors," gallery officials said, "and her background as a therapist specializing in stress/anxiety management informs her art. She conveys a sense of peace and serenity for the viewer to let go and step into the moment to feel connected to art and nature."

She works in fabrics, starting by painting or dying a white fabric and applying multiple layers of surface design elements. These designs serve as the background for weaving, which she does on her own handmade loom.

Her work has been shown throughout the United States and in England. Her work has been shown in several publications and in 2019 her piece, "Waters Edge," won the first place Viewers Choice Award at the "Fine Art Of Fiber" show at the Chicago Botanical Garden.

The gallery also welcomes artists Joy and Neil Wansitler.

Joy Wansitler was first introduced to photography at the age of 5, when her father gave her a camera for her birthday. She likes to "share 'stories of life' through her photography, music and writings." Her photography passions include portraits, macro, fine art, documentary/street life, and nature.

Neil Wansitler "reflects on how the classical styles of art have always captured his imagination, and he loves the timeless way the old masters could portray the beauty of life. His obsession is to faithfully capture the detail that makes a person or moment special."

The gallery is open noon to 4 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.