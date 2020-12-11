Kenosha's Porche Bennett-Bey named Time Magazine's Guardian of the Year

At the listening session, she spoke frankly about the frustrations of Kenosha’s Black community, from concerns about housing to jobs to Black residents feeling that they were targeted by police.

“Why are there more police officers in the Black neighborhoods than other neighborhoods. Why are we more targeted than anyone else. We walk somewhere and automatically it’s ‘oh, you fit the description,” she told Biden.

Full-time activist

Since the Blake shooting and since Kenosha became a center of protest, Bennett-Bey said she has devoted herself to social justice full time, starting her own organization called United as One, and leads a Kenosha chapter of the social justice organization All of Us or None.

With the publicity that followed the protests, including her speaking out against the shooting deaths of two men by 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse during the unrest the evening of Aug. 25, Bennett-Bey received death threats and said she had to move into a hotel for a month.

But she said she is hopeful for the future of the community, the openness of some residents and community leaders to having difficult discussions about race and bias, and about the support of people who want to help those in need.