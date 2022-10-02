Kenosha's public museums hosting fall programs

Kenosha’s public museums are offering a host of fall seasons programs:

Celebrations

Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead): noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Kenosha Public Museum. Join the Kenosha Public Museum and Bradford High School in celebrating the Day of the Dead. Learn about traditions of the holiday, celebrate loved ones through ofrendas, play Mexican games, create paper crafts for celebrating at home, and explore educational displays on community and culture by the Bradford students. Free and open to the public.

Native Artist Market: noon to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Kenosha Public Museum. Join the Kenosha Public Museum to celebrate Native American Heritage Month, which honors the rich and diverse cultures, traditions, histories and contributions of the 12 Tribal Nations of Wisconsin. In addition to being able to view and purchase art from the artisans themselves, there will be live music and several hands-on activities. Free and open to the public.

Halloween programs

Victorian Spiritualism: 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at the Civil War Museum. Connect with your past self — or peer into your future — at this “otherworldly” event. Inspired by the golden age of magic, explore the spiritual lives of the Victorians through a performance by a stage medium, palm and tarot card readers, ghost stories and more. Light snacks and drink tickets provided. Adults only. The cost is $55 ($40 for Friends of the Museums members). Registration required at thecivilwarmuseum.org

Dinos in the Dark: Fridays, Oct. 7, 14 and 21 at the Dinosaur Discovery Museum. Bring a flashlight and walk among the skeletons of the Dinosaur Discovery Museum. The dinosaurs will come alive in the shadows as you discover their unique features. Sessions are at 6pm, 7pm, and 8pm. Advance registration required for this popular event. www.dinosaurdiscoverymuseum.org

Ghost Hunting: 9 to 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at the Dinosaur Discovery Museum. Join the Dinosaur Discovery Museum after hours to hear spooky stories of strange happenings, explore possible evidence of the paranormal captured by real life ghost hunters including pictures and EVPs, and investigate the museum for yourself. For ages 18 and older. The cost is $20 ($10 Friends of the Museums members).

Crafting workshops

Woven Witch Hat Workshop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. Participants will weave a Halloween decoration. This witch hat is woven over a wire frame using black reed. Included are witch’s legs and feet to hang from the bottom of the hat and ribbon. Perfect for the front door or a wall. The cost is $55, plus a $12 supply fee. Advance registration required.

Wet Felted Pumpkins Workshop: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20. Learn the basics of wet felting wool fibers in this fun — and soapy — class. Each participant will get to make at least 3 small pumpkins. No experience is needed, all supplies are included. The cost is $40, plus a $10 supply fee. Advance registration required.

Programs at Public Craft Brewing

PUBLIC Education: What the Heck is That? Museum Edition: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18. Grab a beer and put on your thinking caps as you investigate some interesting items from the museum collections. This interactive, game-show style program will place you and your friends in the hot seat as you try to guess the identity and function of the object before the other teams. Will you come out on top? For adults 21 and over. The cost is $25 ($15 for Friends of the Museums members) and includes one beer. Held at Public Craft Brewing Co., 628 58th St.

PUBLIC Education: The Dinosaur Birds and Bees, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15. How did dinosaurs, well, you know … Dinosaurs survived on our planet for hundreds of millions of years. That’s a lot of generations of dinosaurs and dinosaur babies. But how did these enormous reptiles do the deed? Join us to talk about the prehistoric birds and bees, to learn what we know about dinosaur sexuality, courtship, and nesting and parenting behavior. For adults 21 and over. The cost is $25 ($15 for Friends of the Museums members) and includes one beer. Held at Public Craft Brewing Co., 628 58th St.

Kids programs

Artsy Afternoon: 2 to 4 p.m. on select Fridays at the Kenosha Public Museum. Participants will explore the amazing world of art through the eyes of artists and see how their artwork can inspire your own. Try new techniques and get your creativity flowing. All materials included. For ages 5-6 and ages 7-10. Admission is free. Registration in advance is requested, but participants can drop in anytime from 2 to 4 p.m. The subjects: Oct. 14, relief printing; Nov. 18, painting fall trees; Dec. 9, watercolor snowflakes.

Resource Center Family Activity Days: 1 to 3 p.m. on select Saturdays at the Civil War Museum. Admission is free and open to the public. Oct. 29: Apple Cider Press Day. Learn how to make apple cider by hand. Do you have the strength to make this still-popular drink? Nov. 12: Candle Making Day. When days got shorter and nights longer during the Civil War, candles were important for light and warmth. Hand make your own beeswax candle to take home.

Sensory Friendly Days: Visitors of all ages with complex developmental disabilities, sensory sensitivities, or on the autism spectrum are given a safe, comfortable environment to explore the museum exhibits during special early-morning hours before the museum opens to the general public. Where possible, lights are dimmed and sound turned off. Trained staff are available to help visitors navigate the museum and offer supportive resources (noise-canceling headphones, fidgets, weighted blankets, quiet spaces), as well as opportunities for sensory engagement during your exploration of the museum. The sessions are 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Kenosha Public Museum; 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Civil War Museum; and 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Dinosaur Discovery Museum.

Museum Munchkins: 9:30 to 10 .m. Wednesdays at the Public Museum. Get your preschoolers excited about science and the world around them. Each week they will learn about a different museum collection animal through songs, stories and activities. Subjects are: Oct. 5, Potoos; Oct. 12, Ravens; Oct. 19, Spiders; Oct. 26, Bats. Nov. 2, Vaquita; Nov. 9, Star-nosed Mole; Nov. 16, Gorillas; Nov. 23, Turkeys; Nov. 30, Whale Sharks. Dec. 7, Walruses; Dec. 14, Penguins; Dec. 21, Reindeer; Dec. 28, Polar Bears.

Civil War Museum lectures

Brother Joseph Dutton: Badger Soldier, Sinner, Saint: noon on Friday, Oct. 14. Brother Joseph Dutton, was born Ira Dutton in Storrs, Vermont, and grew up in Janesville. He served for the duration of the Civil War in the 13th Wisconsin rising from Quartermaster Sergeant to Lieutenant and District Quartermaster. Then went to Molokai Island Hawaii and spent 44 years ministering to the leper colony.

The Civil War Nursing Service of Sister Anthony O’Connell and the Sisters of Charity of Cincinnati: 11 a.m. to noon Friday, Nov. 11. Sister Anthony O’Connell, and Irish Catholic immigrant, entered a religious community when she was barely out of her teens and spent her life serving in Catholic sponsored ministries. Her work in hospitals of Ohio, Tennessee, and Kentucky as a U.S. Army nurse during the Civil War brought her fame and undying admiration of the soldiers she treated