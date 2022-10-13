Kenosha's public museums offer fall season programs

Kenosha’s public museums are offering fall season programs:

Celebrations

Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead): noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Kenosha Public Museum. Join the Kenosha Public Museum and Bradford High School in celebrating the Day of the Dead. Learn about traditions of the holiday, celebrate loved ones through ofrendas, play Mexican games, create paper crafts for celebrating at home, and explore educational displays on community and culture by the Bradford students. Free and open to the public.

Native Artist Market: noon to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Kenosha Public Museum. Join the Kenosha Public Museum to celebrate Native American Heritage Month, which honors the rich and diverse cultures, traditions, histories and contributions of the 12 Tribal Nations of Wisconsin. In addition to being able to view and purchase art from the artisans themselves, there will be live music and several hands-on activities. Free and open to the public.

Halloween programs

Victorian Spiritualism: 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at the Civil War Museum. Connect with your past self — or peer into your future — at this “otherworldly” event. Inspired by the golden age of magic, explore the spiritual lives of the Victorians through a performance by a stage medium, palm and tarot card readers, ghost stories and more. Light snacks and drink tickets provided. Adults only. The cost is $55 ($40 for Friends of the Museums members). Registration required at thecivilwarmuseum.org

Dinos in the Dark: Fridays, Oct. 14 and 21, at the Dinosaur Discovery Museum. Bring a flashlight and walk among the skeletons of the Dinosaur Discovery Museum. The dinosaurs will come alive in the shadows as you discover their unique features. Sessions are at 6, 7 and 8 p.m. Advance registration required for this popular event. dinosaurdiscoverymuseum.org

Ghost Hunting: 9 to 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at the Dinosaur Discovery Museum. Join the Dinosaur Discovery Museum after hours to hear spooky stories of strange happenings, explore possible evidence of the paranormal captured by real life ghost hunters including pictures and EVPs, and investigate the museum for yourself. For ages 18 and older. The cost is $20 ($10 Friends of the Museums members).

Programs at Public Craft Brewing

PUBLIC Education: What the Heck is That? Museum Edition: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18. Grab a beer and put on your thinking caps as you investigate some interesting items from the museum collections. This interactive, game-show style program will place you and your friends in the hot seat as you try to guess the identity and function of the object before the other teams. Will you come out on top? For adults 21 and over. The cost is $25 ($15 for Friends of the Museums members) and includes one beer. Held at Public Craft Brewing Co., 628 58th St.

PUBLIC Education: The Dinosaur Birds and Bees, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15. How did dinosaurs, well, you know … Dinosaurs survived on our planet for hundreds of millions of years. That’s a lot of generations of dinosaurs and dinosaur babies. But how did these enormous reptiles do the deed? Join us to talk about the prehistoric birds and bees, to learn what we know about dinosaur sexuality, courtship, and nesting and parenting behavior. For adults 21 and over. The cost is $25 ($15 for Friends of the Museums members) and includes one beer. Held at Public Craft Brewing Co., 628 58th St.