Kenosha's Red Kettle Campaign update

The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle campaign is still collecting funds as the year draws to a close.

This season, Kenosha's local Salvation Army is hoping to raise $350,000, with $100,000 coming from contributions to those Red Kettles.

As of Thursday, the collected funds totaled $75,167, or 75% of the kettle goal.

As for the overall goal, $245, 043 has been collect, or 70% of the $350,000 goal.

"Our office is closed this week, but I have kept a kettle outside the building for anyone who would like to drop off a donation," said David Hamilton, the auxiliary captain at Kenosha’s Salvation Army.

"Our mail appeal is down," he added, "and I’m hoping more folks mail in some donations at the end of the year and beginning of next year."

There’s still time to donate at the Salvation Army building, 3116 75th St., send money to the Salvation Army or donate online at sakenosha.org.

