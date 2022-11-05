Kenosha's Saturday markets head indoors for season

It couldn’t have been timed any better as Kenosha’s two Downtown farmers markets moved inside for the cold, winter months on Saturday.

As high winds and rain pelted the area, patrons of the Kenosha HarborMarket and Kenosha Public Market were able to shop in comfort.

The Kenosha HarborMarket is now open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays in the Kenosha Union Club, 3030 39th Ave. The Kenosha Public Market is now open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at its new indoor location, in the Simmons Auditorium at Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave.

Thousands of area residents spent Saturday morning shopping for organic produce and eggs, jellies and jams, artisanal breads and meats at both markets.

The fresh food is in addition to the arts and crafts, jewelry, soaps, oils, lotions and more also being featured.

The Public Market also features a lounge on the second level, overlooking the market. There, patrons can enjoy coffee, hot apple cider or a drink from a full bar.

Laura Belsky, treasurer and board member of the Kenosha Public Market, said she was thrilled with the public response to the new indoor location. Belsky, a County Board supervisor, said there were nearly three dozen vendors and food trucks at the historic building.

“It’s been phenomenal,” Belsky said. “It’s bright, the ceiling are high, it’s bright, it’s historic. But more importantly, we have a partnership with Kemper Center Inc. We’re two nonprofits. We’re allowing the Kemper Center to have a bar set up and they make all the money from the bar which helps their 501©3. ... This is the place to be and people are really excited. The neighbors are excited to have fresh, local products.”

Kenosha HarborMarket executive director Andrea Forgianni said their winter space is fully accessible for anyone and can handle large crowds.

“There is something for everyone here,” Forgianni said. “Everyone here loves it. We’re honored to continue to the tradition that was started 20 years ago of supporting small businesses. That’s why we’re here.”

HarborMarket secretary Lynda Ruffolo expressed similar sentiments.

“It’s so easy to access this building,” Ruffolo said. “In inclement weather, they can pull under the car port and drop of their family so the family will not have to bear the elements.”