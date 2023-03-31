The Small Business Bunny Hop is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Downtown Kenosha businesses.

To take part, visit participating businesses to collect Easter eggs, filled with candy and stickers for children. Adults will receive eggs filled with coupons and other special offers. Eggs are available while supplies last.

Special offers/events on April 1 include:

Blue House Books, 5915 Sixth Ave. A: 25% off all store purchases, and the Easter Bunny will be at the store for free photos from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Millie Bo Peep, 5720 Sixth Ave.: Easter basket drawing and visits with the Easter Bunny.

Public Craft Brewing Co., 628 58th St.: “Hoppy Hour” from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with appetizer specials.

Sandy’s Popper, 5503 Sixth Ave.: Free drawing for an Easter basket.

Actor's Craft, 4900 Seventh Ave.: Handy-Dandy Actor's Craft Pencils for the Kids.

Bellissima Hair Design Francesca, 5700 Seventh Ave.: 15% off of retail hair products.

Blend & Brew, 5700 Sixth Ave.: There will be discounts.

Canna Vita, 5700 Sixth Ave.: Select products will be discounted.

DayBreak Church, 5631 Sixth Ave.: Derek Crane Racing's Sprint Car will be joining DayBreak for the Bunny Hop.

Kenosha Beauty Supply, 5829 Sixth Ave.: 10% off your purchase for the day.

Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place: Free "Color of Kenosha 2022" coloring book with $25 Gift Shop purchase.

To & From Gift Shop, 5535 Sixth Ave.: There will be a Raffle Basket. Patrons will receive a ticket with any purchase.

Also on Saturday, the Easter Bunny will visit the Kenosha Public Market Indoor Winter Market, at Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bristol egg hunt

Also on Saturday, the Growing with Bristol community organization is hosting an Easter egg hunt starting at 10:30 a.m. in Hansen Park, 19806 86th Place in Bristol.

Bring your camera for photos with the Easter Bunny, too.

More than 20,000 eggs, stuffed with a variety of candy or small toy prizes, will be scattered for children to collect. There will be a staggered starts of the different age groups, up to age 10.

This is a free event. Note: Hansen Park is off of Highway 45, south of Highway AH in Bristol.