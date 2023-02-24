I’ve said it before — probably many times — but I’ll go ahead and say it again: We are lucky to be surrounded by so much great theater.

Let’s throw in music, too. And the visual arts.

There are classics — “The Wizard of Oz” just wrapped up its Lakeside Players run — and annual favorites like the Snowdance 10-Minute Comedy Festival in Racine, which ends another sold-out season on Sunday. (If you missed it again this year, remember to order your tickets early next time or buy a season ticket package.)

The Kenosha Unified School District regularly stages pilot high school productions of Broadway musicals — the most recent being “Mean Girls” and “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” — and there are full slates at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and Carthage College, too.

And if you really want to see a professional Broadway touring company? Just head to Milwaukee or Chicago.

Starting tonight, there are two new local productions and both involve literary classics.

Seeking connections

Carthage College students are performing “fml: How Carson McCullers Saved My Life.”

While this play by Sarah Gubbins is relatively new — it debuted in 2012 at Chicago’s Steppenwolf Theatre — a central aspect of the action is a famous 1940 novel, “The Heart is a Lonely Hunter.” The book was a huge bestseller in its day and was later adapted into a 1968 film, starring Alan Arkin.

All this despite the story, about lonely souls in a small Southern town, being so very sad.

The play takes place in LaGrange, Ill., where Jo navigates high school life: her friendships, her role on the basketball team and her infatuation with the new English teacher who assigns the Carson McCullers novel.

As she reads the novel, Jo feels a kinship to the novel’s central character, a deaf-mute man who struggles to connect with others.

Carthage sophomore Lily Lourigan, who plays Jo, said she can relate to feeling like an outsider at times.

“There are always people who feel like they don’t fit in,” she said. “This story is always going to be relevant.”

That Jo is a gay teen (and faces gay bashing) adds another layer to the tale, which, ultimately, looks forward.

“We are left with the feeling that life can get better,” Lourigan said. “Jo has hope for the future.”

And if you haven’t read “The Heart is a Lonely Hunter”? Or seen the movie?

Relax. You’re in good company. The play’s director, Samantha Martinson, hasn’t read it either — yet.

“I do want to read it,” she said.

But before that, she hopes people will see the play — which unfolds like chapters in Jo’s autobiographical graphic novel — and engage with its story.

“I like to make people think while they’re watching a show,” she said. “That’s exciting to me, and this is definitely a different type of play.”

Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, continuing March 2-4. Tickets are $8-$14. Go to carthage.edu/arts/box-office/get-tickets/ or call the Fine Arts Box Office at 262-551-6661.

Broadway classic

Also opening tonight is the Fleeing Artists Theatre’s production of “A Raisin in the Sun,” on stage Downtown at the Rhode Center for the Arts.

This drama debuted on Broadway back in 1959, starring legendary actors Sidney Poitier and Ruby Dee.

Since that first, landmark production, “Raisin” — the first play written by a Black woman to be produced on Broadway — has been adapted several times, on film, on stage and on TV.

The story follows a black family’s experiences in Chicago, as they attempt to improve their circumstances with a life insurance payout. They are also dealing with housing discrimination, racism and assimilation.

Walter Lee and Ruth Younger live with their son Travis, along with Walter’s mother Lena (Mama) and Walter’s younger sister Beneatha, in a run-down two-bedroom apartment. Walter is barely making a living as a limousine driver. Though Ruth is content with their lot, Walter is not. He wants to invest the insurance money in a liquor store in partnership.

LaVonda Mathis plays Mrs. Johnson, the Youngers’ neighbor, who is “boisterous and funny,” Mathis said. “The role suits my personality.”

Mathis, who is also the stage manager, has seen “several different movie versions of this show, and we have a very good local cast.”

The local cast also features Tyrell Morris as Walter Lee Younger; Nicole McCarty as Ruth Younger; Patrice L. Hood as Beneatha Younger; Vanetta Powell as Lena “Mama” Younger; Jordan Doidge as Travis Younger; Marquan D. Harris as Joseph Asagai; DeMar Walker as George Murchison; Mack Bates as Bobo; and JR Trimark as Karl Lindner.

Adrianna Jones is directing the show.

Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. The show continues March 3-5 in Kenosha. Tickets: $15 for adults and $13 for students, senior citizens, teachers and members of the military. Tickets are available in advance through the Fleeing Artist Theatre’s Facebook page and at the door.