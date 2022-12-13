Kenosha's Tremper High School bands playing holiday concert on Dec. 14

The Tremper High School Bands will present their holiday concert at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Tremper High School Auditorium.

The concert will include performances by the Concert Band, Combined Symphonic Band and Symphonic Winds, Wind Ensemble, and Blue Jazz Ensemble.

The Lance and Lincoln Middle School eighth grade bands will join the Tremper bands for the finale.

Matt Maccari and Nathan Larsen are the directors at Lance and Lincoln Middle Schools. The Tremper bands are under the direction of Kathryn Ripley.

The Tremper Concert Band will begin the concert, playing “Rudolph in Wonderland,” arranged by Paul Jennings, and “Carol of the Drum” by Katherine Davis.

The Symphonic Band and Symphonic Winds will combine to perform “Carol of the Bells,” arranged by Sean O’Loughlin, and “’Twas the Night Before Christmas,” arranged by Jack Bullock. The latter piece, based on Clement C. Moore’s famous poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas,” better known by its opening line “‘Twas the Night before Christmas,” features a narrator introducing a fun mix of music. Wednesday night, Tremper High School Principal Steve Knecht will narrate the piece.

The Wind Ensemble will perform “A Christmas Festival” by Leroy Anderson, the traditional tune “Greensleeves,” arranged by Alfed Reed, and “Patapan” by Shelley Hanson.

Anderson’s “Christmas Festival,” written more than 70 years ago, is a medley that includes “Joy to the World,” “Deck the Halls,” “God Rest You Merry, Gentlemen,” “Good King Wenceslas” and “Silent Night.” It has become a staple at holiday concerts performed all around the world.

The Blue Jazz Ensemble will perform “Greensleeves” by Gregory Yasitinsky and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” by Vince Guardaldi, arranged by Paul Murtha.

For the final number, the Lance and Lincoln bands will join the Tremper bands in performing “Christmas Sing Along,” arranged by James Ployhar, and Leroy Anderson’s “Sleighride.”

Tickets are $4 for adults, $3 for students and senior citizens and $8 for a family pass and will be available at the door, 8560 26th Ave.

