Kenosha's Weldstar welding celebrates grand opening

A grand opening celebration was hosted by Weldstar, 5416 46th St., on Wednesday.

The family-owned company, which has been around since 1936, opened the Kenosha location almost two years ago, but due to the pandemic the owners decided to postpone the grand opening until now.

Welding product vendors along with Weldstar owners and staff were at the event to welcome customers and the general public.

Weldstar is a distributor of anything related to joining metals—welding machines, consumables and safety gear, serving the needs of large industries to the hobbyist. Weldstar has 10 locations throughout the midwest.

Co-owner Matt Winkle, of Aurora, Ill., who has been with the business for almost 30 years, says Kenosha is the perfect place for a Weldstar location.

“It’s a good industrial town,” he said. “We felt like there was a need we could fill here. There is a lot of good representation for what we do.”

The business boasts a large warehouse, demonstration spaces and a showroom for retail sales. Weldstar also offers direct-to-manufacturer delivery services within a 60-mile radius.

According to Winkle, what sets Weldstar apart from competitors is the training in welding and safety that representatives are required to have.

“We train people extensively,” said Winkle. “We won’t send a salesperson in the field until they have six months to a year of experience.”

The Kenosha location has five employees and anticipates needing up to a dozen as the business grows.

The decision to open in Kenosha was also influenced by the proximity to area high schools and colleges that offer welding education, says Evan Jackson, the Kenosha branch manager.

“We spend a good amount of time going out in the field speaking to schools and vendors,” said Jackson. “There are a lot of new things happening here technologically.”