Kenosha's white Christmas to be windy and chilly, emergency responders report limited accidents during storm

Although the worst of the winter storm that swept across the Midwest is in the rearview mirror, with emergency responders reporting relatively few accidents despite the winter conditions, Kenosha residents should expect a windy and chilly Christmas Day.

Matt Holiner, the Lee Enterprises’ chief meteorologist for the Midwest, said that while the winter storm weather had passed, a wind chill advisory, downgraded from a wind chill warning, remained through Christmas morning until 10 a.m.

Although additional snow isn’t expected until Monday, Holiner advised caution and plenty of layers for Christmas Day. With the wind chill, it will feel like -20 degrees on Sunday, rising to -3 degrees in the afternoon.

“Even if the kids are ready to run out and play with presents absolutely bundle up and wear layers,” Holiner said.

Holiner said that temperatures won’t feel like above zero degrees until Monday, which will be a toasty 12 degrees by the afternoon. Sunday will be breezy, Holiner said, with winds up to 25 miles per hour, and Monday winds will be largely still.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department gave a brief rundown of weather and traffic-related calls for service between Thursday and Friday.

Deputies responded to four crashes with injuries, 28 property-damage crashes, 24 assist motorists calls, six road hazards and five fire calls.

In Pleasant Prairie, Sgt. Chad Brown said they had received five calls for property damage accidents, one injury accident, one minor accident and one vehicle in a ditch since 1 a.m. Thursday.

“All told,” Brown said, “Not a terrible outcome for what was expected to be a fairly large blizzard.”

